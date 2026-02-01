ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru AgriWalk Focuses On Empowering Farmers Through Processing And Market Access

Bengaluru: Cubbon Park witnessed a large public turnout on Sunday morning as nearly 4,000 people participated in the AgriWalk organised by the Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka. The event aimed to draw attention to the need for moving agriculture beyond crop production and encouraging farmers to become entrepreneurs through value addition and market integration.

People from all age groups, including children, youth, women and senior citizens, joined the walk, which was held as a curtain-raiser to the International Trade Fair 2026. The theme of the walk, 'A Walk for Empowering Farmers,' focused on spreading awareness about processing, branding and sustainable farming practices as ways to improve farm incomes.

The AgriWalk was flagged off at 6 AM near the Bandstand at Cubbon Park by Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy. The route passed through Queens Road, Vidhana Soudha, BBMP Tower, UB City Signal and Vittal Mallya Road before returning to the Bandstand.

Senior officials from the Agriculture, Watershed Development and Horticulture departments also took part in the programme. These included the Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Department, the Commissioner for Agriculture and the Commissioner of the Watershed Department, along with departmental directors and staff.