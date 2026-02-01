Bengaluru AgriWalk Focuses On Empowering Farmers Through Processing And Market Access
The event, which was flagged off by the Karnataka Agriculture Minister, aimed to draw attention to the need for moving agriculture beyond crop production.
Bengaluru: Cubbon Park witnessed a large public turnout on Sunday morning as nearly 4,000 people participated in the AgriWalk organised by the Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka. The event aimed to draw attention to the need for moving agriculture beyond crop production and encouraging farmers to become entrepreneurs through value addition and market integration.
People from all age groups, including children, youth, women and senior citizens, joined the walk, which was held as a curtain-raiser to the International Trade Fair 2026. The theme of the walk, 'A Walk for Empowering Farmers,' focused on spreading awareness about processing, branding and sustainable farming practices as ways to improve farm incomes.
The AgriWalk was flagged off at 6 AM near the Bandstand at Cubbon Park by Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy. The route passed through Queens Road, Vidhana Soudha, BBMP Tower, UB City Signal and Vittal Mallya Road before returning to the Bandstand.
Senior officials from the Agriculture, Watershed Development and Horticulture departments also took part in the programme. These included the Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Department, the Commissioner for Agriculture and the Commissioner of the Watershed Department, along with departmental directors and staff.
Speaking on the occasion, officials said agriculture today was no longer limited to cultivation alone. "Processing, value addition, branding and access to markets play a decisive role in improving farmers’ incomes and long-term stability," an official said.
They noted that Bengaluru's health-conscious population and growing demand for organic and processed food products position the city well to emerge as a major centre for value-added agricultural produce.
To ensure smooth conduct of the event, signboards were placed along the walking route, and free T-shirts were distributed to the first 1,500 registered participants. A Zumba session was organised before the walk to energise participants.
The AgriWalk served as a prelude to the International Trade Fair 2026, which will be held from February 6 to 8 at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The trade fair will carry the theme 'Agriculture Beyond Production – Empowering Farmers' and is expected to bring together farmers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and consumers to discuss the future of agriculture and rural livelihoods.
