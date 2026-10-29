ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Woman, Boyfriend Among 11 Held For Abduction, Brutal Assualt Of Rape Accused

Bengaluru: Eleven persons were arrested in Bengaluru in connection with a case in which a young woman, seeking revenge against the man who had raped her, orchestrated a plan with the help of her boyfriend and abducted two men, subjected them to a brutal, life-threatening assault and tried to kill them.

The arrested persons include Galeti Rajkumar, Manjunath, Lokanath, Suhail, Gangareddygari, Shivasubramanya, Salim Pasha, Naeem Pasha, Shabaz, Rajesh, and the young woman who was the victim of the rape. Two other suspects, Mansoor and Tabrez, are currently absconding, and a search is underway to trace them. Additionally, the police have arrested Mahendra and Tarun, the two men who were abducted on charges of raping the young woman, police said.

According to police, acting on a complaint filed by a resident of Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, regarding the abduction of his son, Mahendra, they launched a swift operation and apprehended the 11 suspects. They also rescued Mahendra and Tarun, who had been stripped naked and subjected to a brutal, life-threatening assault. Mahendra, Tarun and Manjunath, all originally from Madanapalle, had been residing in a double bed room flat in Marathahalli. They work as software engineers in private companies, police said.

Last Saturday, the accused, Manjunath, had travelled to his hometown. During this time, his friend Rajkumar called him, stating that he was in love with a young woman and requested a place for them to stay. Manjunath explained that he was away in his hometown, but his friends, Mahendra and Tarun, were staying in the room. He promised to speak to them and arrange for them to provide the key.

Consequently, when the young woman and Rajkumar arrived at the house, Mahendra and Tarun were present. Rajkumar and his girlfriend stayed in Manjunath’s room, while Mahendra and Tarun were in another room. The latter suspected that the young woman might be a call girl. Later, under the influence of alcohol, Mahendra and Tarun allegedly dragged Rajkumar away and locked him in their room. It is further alleged that Mahendra locked the young woman in a separate room and raped her. During this time, Tarun prevented the young woman’s boyfriend from coming to her help.

Later, the accused threatened the young woman and sent her away on Sunday morning, the police said,

After the incident, the young woman urged Rajkumar to ensure the accused were taught a fitting lesson. Rajkumar informed his friend Manjunath about the crime, leaving Manjunath in a state of shock. Subsequently, the young woman and Rajkumar enlisted the help of some acquaintances from Madanapalle. Manjunath had also asked for support from some youths from Madanapalle. According to the police, a team was formed for this purpose under the leadership of two men named Lokanath and Suhel.