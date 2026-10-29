Bengaluru: Woman, Boyfriend Among 11 Held For Abduction, Brutal Assualt Of Rape Accused
The police have also arrested two men who were abducted on charges of raping the young woman
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Eleven persons were arrested in Bengaluru in connection with a case in which a young woman, seeking revenge against the man who had raped her, orchestrated a plan with the help of her boyfriend and abducted two men, subjected them to a brutal, life-threatening assault and tried to kill them.
The case has been registered in the Marathahalli area in Bengaluru.
The arrested persons include Galeti Rajkumar, Manjunath, Lokanath, Suhail, Gangareddygari, Shivasubramanya, Salim Pasha, Naeem Pasha, Shabaz, Rajesh, and the young woman who was the victim of the rape. Two other suspects, Mansoor and Tabrez, are currently absconding, and a search is underway to trace them. Additionally, the police have arrested Mahendra and Tarun, the two men who were abducted on charges of raping the young woman, police said.
According to police, acting on a complaint filed by a resident of Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, regarding the abduction of his son, Mahendra, they launched a swift operation and apprehended the 11 suspects. They also rescued Mahendra and Tarun, who had been stripped naked and subjected to a brutal, life-threatening assault. Mahendra, Tarun and Manjunath, all originally from Madanapalle, had been residing in a double bed room flat in Marathahalli. They work as software engineers in private companies, police said.
Last Saturday, the accused, Manjunath, had travelled to his hometown. During this time, his friend Rajkumar called him, stating that he was in love with a young woman and requested a place for them to stay. Manjunath explained that he was away in his hometown, but his friends, Mahendra and Tarun, were staying in the room. He promised to speak to them and arrange for them to provide the key.
Consequently, when the young woman and Rajkumar arrived at the house, Mahendra and Tarun were present. Rajkumar and his girlfriend stayed in Manjunath’s room, while Mahendra and Tarun were in another room. The latter suspected that the young woman might be a call girl. Later, under the influence of alcohol, Mahendra and Tarun allegedly dragged Rajkumar away and locked him in their room. It is further alleged that Mahendra locked the young woman in a separate room and raped her. During this time, Tarun prevented the young woman’s boyfriend from coming to her help.
Later, the accused threatened the young woman and sent her away on Sunday morning, the police said,
After the incident, the young woman urged Rajkumar to ensure the accused were taught a fitting lesson. Rajkumar informed his friend Manjunath about the crime, leaving Manjunath in a state of shock. Subsequently, the young woman and Rajkumar enlisted the help of some acquaintances from Madanapalle. Manjunath had also asked for support from some youths from Madanapalle. According to the police, a team was formed for this purpose under the leadership of two men named Lokanath and Suhel.
Manjunath, who was staying in the same house, provided information to his associates regarding the movements of Mahendra and Tarun.
Around 2.30 AM on Wednesday, the group arrived on five motorcycles and abducted Mahendra from the room, leaving his mobile phone there. Meanwhile, Tarun was abducted while returning from his office after finishing his night shift. The abductors took both of them to a secluded area and assaulted them. According to the police, the abductors later used Tarun’s mobile phone to call Mahendra’s father near the Hoskote toll plaza, informing him that his son had been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. They threatened to kill Mahendra if the money was not paid.
Alarmed, Mahendra’s father travelled from Andhra Pradesh to Marathahalli and called 112. The police subsequently summoned Mahendra’s father and began an investigation. While he was with the police, the accused called again, demanding money. They bought time by claiming that the bank would open late and that they needed time to arrange the money. Following this, the police formed special teams to conduct a search.
By afternoon, the accused had reached the Nagarbhavi area. Meanwhile, one of the accused, Manjunath, had gone to his office for work. When the police took him into custody and questioned him, he revealed details about the kidnapping. To track the kidnappers, the police examined nearly 100 motorcycles and gathered information regarding bikes that had headed toward Nagarbhavi.
Acting on this, the Marathahalli police proceeded to Nagarbhavi to conduct a search. Upon entering a house based on the information received, they found that the accused had stripped the two victims naked and were assaulting them. When the suspects found at the scene were taken into custody and interrogated, it was revealed that there was a plan to kill Mahendra and dump his body in a desolate area. Further, the police stated that the accused planed to force Tarun to write a death note and had planned to hang him.
"A complaint was received yesterday morning at 9 AM. A case was registered, and a team was formed to conduct an investigation, leading to the rescue of two persons who had been abducted and held in a house in Nagarbhavi. Interrogation of those present at the scene uncovered details regarding sexual assault. Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction case, while two accused have been arrested in connection with the rape case. Further interrogation is currently underway," Saidulu Adavath, DCP of the Whitefield Division, said.
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