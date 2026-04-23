ETV Bharat / state

Bengal’s Vanishing Chars: Life On Murshidabad’s Eroding Islands Along India-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata: At first glance, you could mistake it as a stretch of desert, with hardly any semblance of being a part of Bengal. All around are sights of grey expanse stretching in every direction. Here and there, banyan, pakur and peepal trees stand as mute spectators of the changing landscape amid unchanging neglect. Not only is the land barren, it is cracked and desolate at most places. Sand on the roads have risen to swallow one's ankles, thus making cycling or riding a motorbike risky in spite of utmost caution.

Welcome to Char Paraspur and Char Udaynagar, riverine islands (chars) abutting Bangladesh, situated around 8 kilometers from mainland.

Bengal’s Vanishing Chars: Life On Murshidabad’s Eroding Islands Along India-Bangladesh Border (ETV Bharat)

These settlements are located in the Jalangi block of Murshidabad district, emerging from the shifting sands of the Padma River along the India-Bangladesh border. Locally, the two inhabited zones are known as Suryanagar Colony and Thakurnagar Colony. Every monsoon, residents live in dread in these localities as villages are surrounded by earthen embankments on three sides which means, a slight breach could lead to inundation.

To the west, the river splits into two branches, locally called the 'Mora Padma' (dead Padma), which turn ferocious during the rains. To the east, the main Padma River steadily erodes its banks, inching closer each year, threatening to swallow the chars altogether. Just across the river lies Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.

By 10 AM in the month of Boishakh, loo is common making life miserable for children, the elderly, and even livestock. They barely manage to rest under the scant shade of trees. Only a handful of farmers and agricultural labourers remain in the fields. Farming, though, is limited to pulses (kolai), maize, and jute. Large tracts are also used for banana cultivation. But agriculture, under trying circumstances, weather and neglect, is far from secure.

For those farmers who grow crops, nights are spent guarding the produce. Because miscreants allegedly from across Bangladesh, reach to loot while herds of cattle frequently destroy fields. The absence of barbed-wire fencing along this stretch of the riverine border allows such movement to go largely unchecked, despite the presence of the BSF.

Smuggling, in fact, is an alternate livelihood. From India, substances like Phensedyl cough syrup, cannabis, drugs, explosives and firearms are trafficked through informal routes. In many ways, the informal economy of the char exists alongside and sometimes in place of formal agriculture.