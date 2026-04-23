Bengal’s Vanishing Chars: Life On Murshidabad’s Eroding Islands Along India-Bangladesh Border
Cut off by floods, erosion and weak infrastructure, 3,500 residents in char islands survive with little access to healthcare, roads or welfare, reports Tapash Ghosh.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Kolkata: At first glance, you could mistake it as a stretch of desert, with hardly any semblance of being a part of Bengal. All around are sights of grey expanse stretching in every direction. Here and there, banyan, pakur and peepal trees stand as mute spectators of the changing landscape amid unchanging neglect. Not only is the land barren, it is cracked and desolate at most places. Sand on the roads have risen to swallow one's ankles, thus making cycling or riding a motorbike risky in spite of utmost caution.
Welcome to Char Paraspur and Char Udaynagar, riverine islands (chars) abutting Bangladesh, situated around 8 kilometers from mainland.
These settlements are located in the Jalangi block of Murshidabad district, emerging from the shifting sands of the Padma River along the India-Bangladesh border. Locally, the two inhabited zones are known as Suryanagar Colony and Thakurnagar Colony. Every monsoon, residents live in dread in these localities as villages are surrounded by earthen embankments on three sides which means, a slight breach could lead to inundation.
To the west, the river splits into two branches, locally called the 'Mora Padma' (dead Padma), which turn ferocious during the rains. To the east, the main Padma River steadily erodes its banks, inching closer each year, threatening to swallow the chars altogether. Just across the river lies Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.
By 10 AM in the month of Boishakh, loo is common making life miserable for children, the elderly, and even livestock. They barely manage to rest under the scant shade of trees. Only a handful of farmers and agricultural labourers remain in the fields. Farming, though, is limited to pulses (kolai), maize, and jute. Large tracts are also used for banana cultivation. But agriculture, under trying circumstances, weather and neglect, is far from secure.
For those farmers who grow crops, nights are spent guarding the produce. Because miscreants allegedly from across Bangladesh, reach to loot while herds of cattle frequently destroy fields. The absence of barbed-wire fencing along this stretch of the riverine border allows such movement to go largely unchecked, despite the presence of the BSF.
Smuggling, in fact, is an alternate livelihood. From India, substances like Phensedyl cough syrup, cannabis, drugs, explosives and firearms are trafficked through informal routes. In many ways, the informal economy of the char exists alongside and sometimes in place of formal agriculture.
Healthcare is virtually non-existent. Though there is a primary school, teachers rarely attend and during the monsoon, the school remains closed for nearly three months. For higher education, students must travel 15 km to reach a high school. In times of crisis or high tides in monsoons, many are forced to stay with relatives elsewhere. Medical emergencies often turn fatal and people die before reaching the 'nearest' healthcare facility. Snakebites are common, yet victims must traverse nearly 20 km, including a 7-km stretch of treacherous terrain, to access treatment.
Even routine tasks like visiting a market require crossing bumpy paths. For half the year, these roads are nearly unusable due to sand deposits while for the other half, they sink under floodwaters, leaving people with boats, the only option of transport.
So how do people survive here? Perhaps the answer lies in adaptation. The people of these chars have lived this way for decades. Elections come and go. Political candidates come, seek votes and promise solutions. Residents get carried away but as every time, development remains a far cry.
Locals express deep frustration, "Votes come and go, but the chars remain in darkness." Many have not received housing under the Bangla Awas Yojana pivoted by Trinamool Congress. Widows and elderly residents are often excluded from social welfare benefits of the TMC government. Added to this is the constant oversight and pressure from the Border Security Force (BSF), allege residents.
Despite this, people continue to vote, each time with a hope that change may finally arrive.
The road leading to the villages was not built with government assistance. Residents pooled their own resources to construct it. Yet it remains functional only for a part of the year.
Char Paraspur and Char Udaynagar together are home to around 3,500 people. Until just a year ago, they lived without electricity. Even now, supply is erratic. Storms can plunge the area into darkness for 10 to 15 days at a stretch. To charge mobile phones, residents have to cross the Mora Padma to reach Totaltoli within the limits Jalangi police station.
The locals have just two demands. First, protection against riverbank erosion and second, a reliable road connecting the chars to the mainland. Twenty years on, little has changed. The Padma continues its slow, but relentless advance. Livelihoods remain precarious. Public services are out of reach. This election too, promises have been made. Whether development will finally reach Char Paraspur and Char Udaynagar remains a question mark. For now, the answer lies, quite literally, in the shifting sands of the river.
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