Bengal's Soil Project, Fragrant Rice Varieties Earn UN Recognition

Kolkata: West Bengal government's soil creation project 'Matir Shristi' has been recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN). It has also accorded international recognition for three famous fragrant rice varieties — Gobindabhog, Tulaipanji and Kanakchur — grown in the state as 'Food and Cultural Heritage'.

Sharing the FAO letter on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said this project was floated a few years ago to make the unfertile land cultivable in the western districts. "This international-level certificate of appreciation is due to the huge success of the pioneering 'Matir Shrishti' project that we started in 2020 in the western districts of our state," she wrote. This multi-faceted project, which is effective in conserving natural heritage and biodiversity, has been recognised by the UN as a unique people-oriented initiative, she added.

"Through the project, we have integrated various aspects of land, irrigation and panchayat systems into one formula. Our main goal has been to make the rough, barren and mono-cropped land of the western region fertile, multi-cropped, and cultivable throughout the year. Vegetables and fruits are now being cultivated in these well-watered and fertile lands. Water supply has been ensured through the digging of ponds and other new irrigation systems. This has resulted in employment for millions of people, and the income of rural families has increased manifold," she wrote in the post.