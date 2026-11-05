ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's New Investment Policy Eyes Job Creation, Offers Up To 120% Govt Aid And Tax Concessions

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday unveiled the 'West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy, 2026' to facilitate the establishment of new manufacturing units, generate employment, and provide additional financial relief to investors.

The new framework specified that any new investment made on or after May 9 will be eligible for the benefits, and support will be available for a maximum period of 10 years from the commencement of production, or until a specified financial ceiling is reached.

Under the new guidelines, government support of up to 100% of the approved Fixed Capital Investment (FCI) will be provided for general projects. However, for investments in 'thrust sectors' — such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, electric vehicles and batteries, and aerospace and defence equipment — the support can increase to 110%.

Furthermore, for industries established in the underdeveloped or priority-designated areas, the support limit has been fixed at up to 120%. The policy includes a range of tax and electricity duty concessions, which will benefit industrialists.

Eligible industrial units will receive a 100% reimbursement of the net SGST paid for the first 10 years following the commencement of production. Additionally, a complete waiver of electricity duty will be granted for five consecutive years.

Significant concessions on surcharges and tariffs will also be available for electricity procured through open access until March 31, 2030. Additionally, a 100% reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees will be provided for the first-time purchase or lease of land for setting up factories.

The new policy places special emphasis on boosting employment, with a particular focus on the inclusion of women in the workforce.