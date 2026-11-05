Bengal's New Investment Policy Eyes Job Creation, Offers Up To 120% Govt Aid And Tax Concessions
Any new investment made on or after May 9 will be eligible for benefits, and support will be available for a period of 10 years.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday unveiled the 'West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy, 2026' to facilitate the establishment of new manufacturing units, generate employment, and provide additional financial relief to investors.
The new framework specified that any new investment made on or after May 9 will be eligible for the benefits, and support will be available for a maximum period of 10 years from the commencement of production, or until a specified financial ceiling is reached.
Under the new guidelines, government support of up to 100% of the approved Fixed Capital Investment (FCI) will be provided for general projects. However, for investments in 'thrust sectors' — such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, electric vehicles and batteries, and aerospace and defence equipment — the support can increase to 110%.
Furthermore, for industries established in the underdeveloped or priority-designated areas, the support limit has been fixed at up to 120%. The policy includes a range of tax and electricity duty concessions, which will benefit industrialists.
Eligible industrial units will receive a 100% reimbursement of the net SGST paid for the first 10 years following the commencement of production. Additionally, a complete waiver of electricity duty will be granted for five consecutive years.
Significant concessions on surcharges and tariffs will also be available for electricity procured through open access until March 31, 2030. Additionally, a 100% reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees will be provided for the first-time purchase or lease of land for setting up factories.
The new policy places special emphasis on boosting employment, with a particular focus on the inclusion of women in the workforce.
For male employees in the MSME sector, the state will cover 50% of the employer's share of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), while for female and transgender employees, this support will be 100%. Large-scale industries will also receive a 50% subsidy on the employer's EPF contribution, provided they meet specific local hiring targets.
In the service sector, businesses in IT, tourism, education, and healthcare will receive a rental subsidy of Rs 20 to Rs 25 per square foot for five years. However, to ensure environmental sustainability, polluting industries — such as sponge iron plants, traditional brick kilns, firework manufacturing units, and businesses dealing in single-use plastics — have been excluded from these benefits.
To eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, all applications, approvals, and the disbursement of incentives will be managed through a single-window portal. An initial certificate will be issued within 30 days of application submission, and final approval will be granted within 45 days of the commencement of production.
Large-scale investments will be subject to direct oversight by officials, as the policy stipulates that investments of Rs 100 crore or more will be assigned a dedicated business manager, while investments exceeding Rs 2,500 crore will be coordinated by an official of the rank of secretary.
The progress of these projects will be monitored by a nodal agency every 15 days, with a direct monthly review conducted by the Chief Secretary.
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