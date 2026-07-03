Bengal's Loss Making Potato Farmers Pin Hopes On New Government's Initiatives
Facing losses, West Bengal's potato farmers demand local potato-centric industries and seed production, fair prices and more storage capacity, reports Pulak Jash.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Bardhaman: In West Bengal, the potato is not merely an agricultural commodity; it is the primary source of livelihood for lakhs of farming families. Vast tracts of land across Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Murshidabad, and parts of North Bengal, are dedicated to potato cultivation every year.
However, farmers have repeatedly faced distress due to long-standing issues regarding rising costs, fair pricing, availability of quality seeds, market management, and storage facilities. Consequently, incurring losses rather than making profits has become a recurring reality for many.
Various aspects of this crisis were highlighted during a meeting of the state committee of the West Bengal Potato Seed Traders' Association in Bardhaman city. According to association representatives, multiple complications have arisen in potato cultivation and the seed trade over the past few years.
Many traders have complained about not receiving seeds on time, despite making payments or being supplied with substandard seeds. This has had a direct impact on both production levels and financial stability.
Call For More Potato-Centric Industries
Speaking at the meeting, Moumita Biswas Mishra, the state's Minister of State for Industries, criticised the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, noting a lack of initiatives to find permanent solutions for the problems of potato farmers. She asserted that many farmers had suffered severe financial crises due to losses.
She further stated that the current government has prioritised farmers' interests by adopting several schemes in the new budget. Developing processing industries alongside potato production would not only boost employment, but also benefit the state's economy. "Our goal is to see more industries develop around potatoes," said Moumita Biswas Mishra.
Local Potato Seed Production
The government's announced measures include implementing the Centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), which will significantly mitigate risks associated with natural disasters or crop loss. Additionally, plans were announced to produce high-quality, disease-free potato seeds within the state in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Until this project becomes fully operational, a decision has been taken to provide potato seeds to farmers free of cost, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore in the budget for this purpose.
According to Debesh Ghosh, President of the Potato Seed Traders' Association, farmers in Bengal still rely heavily on seeds sourced from Punjab. He stated, "Although production costs are relatively low, the seeds are sold at exorbitant prices. Often, supplies are manipulated based on market conditions, or substandard seeds are distributed."
Potato Farmers Facing Losses
Debesh Ghosh alleges that there has been no improvement in the condition of potato farmers between 2011 and 2026. He specifically describes 2024 as a "disgraceful chapter in the history of potato farming". He claims that farmers suffered massive losses during that period because potato shipments to several states — including Assam, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand — were halted. Therefore, establishing infrastructure for high-quality seed production within the state has become the need of the hour.
Prabir Kumar Dey, the secretary of the Association, said, "Discussions have been held regarding fresh initiatives to provide compensation to affected traders and farmers. At the same time, the government has been urged to intervene to keep seed prices within the farmers' reach."
CM's Message To Potato Farmers
In Kolkata, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari delivered an important message to potato farmers, stating that unnecessary administrative harassment regarding the transportation of agricultural produce would no longer be tolerated. He made it clear that no law enforcement agency could arbitrarily obstruct farmers or traders transporting potatoes, fruits, vegetables, or other agricultural goods across state borders.
According to experts, potato farming in Bengal could find a new direction if long-term plans are implemented in four key areas: Ensuring fair prices for potatoes, making high-quality seeds easily available, increasing storage capacity, and expanding the processing industry. After all, agriculture survives only if the farmer survives, and a strong agricultural sector provides a more robust foundation for the state's economy.
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