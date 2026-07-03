ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's Loss Making Potato Farmers Pin Hopes On New Government's Initiatives

Bardhaman: In West Bengal, the potato is not merely an agricultural commodity; it is the primary source of livelihood for lakhs of farming families. Vast tracts of land across Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Murshidabad, and parts of North Bengal, are dedicated to potato cultivation every year.

However, farmers have repeatedly faced distress due to long-standing issues regarding rising costs, fair pricing, availability of quality seeds, market management, and storage facilities. Consequently, incurring losses rather than making profits has become a recurring reality for many.

Various aspects of this crisis were highlighted during a meeting of the state committee of the West Bengal Potato Seed Traders' Association in Bardhaman city. According to association representatives, multiple complications have arisen in potato cultivation and the seed trade over the past few years.

Many traders have complained about not receiving seeds on time, despite making payments or being supplied with substandard seeds. This has had a direct impact on both production levels and financial stability.

Call For More Potato-Centric Industries

Speaking at the meeting, Moumita Biswas Mishra, the state's Minister of State for Industries, criticised the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, noting a lack of initiatives to find permanent solutions for the problems of potato farmers. She asserted that many farmers had suffered severe financial crises due to losses.

She further stated that the current government has prioritised farmers' interests by adopting several schemes in the new budget. Developing processing industries alongside potato production would not only boost employment, but also benefit the state's economy. "Our goal is to see more industries develop around potatoes," said Moumita Biswas Mishra.

Local Potato Seed Production