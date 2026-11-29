ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's Kalimpong Hosts Agricultural Conference To Take Local Produce To Global Market

Kalimpong: The demand for hill-grown agricultural products — such as large cardamom and ginger — is steadily increasing, as they have immense potential in the international market.

However, local farmers are unable to capitalise on this opportunity due to the lack of proper marketing systems and direct access to markets. Furthermore, the younger generation is losing interest in farming, as they do not receive fair prices for their produce.

Against this backdrop, an international agricultural marketing conference was held in Tode, the final village along the India-Bhutan border in the Gorubathan block of Kalimpong district in West Bengal, to connect agricultural produce of the region to the global market. The organisers hope the initiative will provide a new direction for agriculture in the hills.

Hosted with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the National Research Centres of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-NRC) on Mithun, the conference brought together representatives from agricultural cooperatives, farming organisations, and government departments from across the country.

In addition to participants from India, agricultural experts and scientists from Dubai, France, the Netherlands, and England also attended the event held on Saturday. Local farmers showcased various agricultural products cultivated by them, while farming organisations from different districts of Bengal shared their own produce and experiences regarding marketing.

A primary objective of the conference was to develop an international market for the hill region's agricultural produce. Discussions also covered modern agricultural technology, increasing production, and establishing effective marketing systems for agricultural goods.

Local Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) member Lhakpa Namgyal Bhutia said the core objective of this initiative is to encourage the younger generation to engage in agriculture and to bring local produce to the international market. "Many scientists have come from outside the region to raise awareness about the use of new technologies. I am hopeful that this conference will prove highly beneficial for local farmers," he said.

Global Market Potential for Hill Produce

Shubhra Chakraborty, who travelled from Dubai to attend the conference, has been involved with various agriculture-related initiatives under the United Nations and the World Bank for the past several years.

According to him, certain agricultural products grown in hilly regions like Kalimpong have the potential to generate significant demand in the international market. However, reaching that market requires careful attention to various systematic aspects — ranging from production and packaging to maintaining quality standards and marketing strategies.

"There are items produced in the hills that could see a surge in demand if they reach the global market. But there is a need to work on the underlying processes," Chakraborty noted.

Experts point out that producing high-quality crops alone is not enough to secure a foothold in the international market. One must also improve product quality, storage, processing, and supply chain systems. A key objective of such conferences is to raise awareness among farmers about these requirements and introduce them to the necessary technologies.

Agricultural experts and scientists from Dubai, France, the Netherlands, and England also attended the event. (ETV Bharat)

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