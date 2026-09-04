ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal's Jhargram Tense After Second Sexual Assault In Days; 6 Held for Lalgarh Housewife Gang-Rape

Jhargram: Tensions in West Bengal’s Jhargram district have escalated further following a fresh allegation of gang-rape of a tribal housewife in Lalgarh. The incident comes amid growing outrage and ongoing protests over the alleged rape of a tribal schoolgirl in nearby Belpahari.

The incidents reportedly took place at a house at Kantapahari in Lalgarh, and in the nearby Chhota Pelia forest on August 20. However, the woman lodged a formal complaint at the police station only on Thursday night. Based on her complaint, the police have arrested six individuals and are searching for the remaining suspects.

Police sources revealed that the woman was subjected to abuse twice on the same day. Initially, one man allegedly raped her, and subsequently, she was assaulted by seven other friends of the accused.

A total of six people have been accused in connection with the incident. The arrested men are Rath Dalui, Chandra Soren, Sujal Hembram, Mangal Soren, Nabin Murmu, and Thakurdas Tudu. They were produced before the Jhargram court on Friday, and the judge remanded them to seven days of police custody.

In her statement, the victim said she had befriended a young man from the Koyma area over the phone, and the two decided to meet at the Lalgarh market. They met in Lalgarh on August 20 and later had a meal at a hotel. While she was on her way home, they encountered an acquaintance named Rath Dalui, who offered to drop the housewife to her home on his motorcycle.

The victim alleged that Rath Dalui then took her to his aunt's vacant house in Kantapahari. There was no one else present, and Rath Dalui raped her there. He then asked her to stay back, promising to drop her home in the afternoon after returning from Jhargram.

The victim further alleged that shortly thereafter, seven other young men known to Rath arrived at the location. Subsequently, the seven men took the housewife to the nearby Chhoto Pelia forest and gangraped her.

They also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. A local youth discovered the woman lying at the forest and rescued her, taking her to his own home. He escorted her back to her house the following day.