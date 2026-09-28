Bengal's Darjeeling Zoo Faces Challenges In Breeding Red Pandas
While the reproductive capacity of several pandas has declined alarmingly due to advancing age, the younger, reproductively capable pandas are showing a reluctance to mate.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Darjeeling: A premier centre for the conservation and breeding of the endangered red panda, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Darjeeling Zoo) in West Bengal's Darjeeling faces challenges in breeding red pandas.
Situated at an altitude of approximately 7,000 feet above sea level, this mountain zoo is recognised by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) as one of the world's best for species conservation.
It also serves as a major global breeding hub for these endangered mountain animals, which are included in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Despite its long history of success and international acclaim, the Darjeeling zoo authorities are facing complex scientific and age-related hurdles in maintaining the natural breeding cycle of the species.
Although around 10 new pandas have been born over the past three years, the recent slowdown in the breeding process has become a primary concern for researchers and zoo officials. The zoo houses a total of 20 red pandas, including 13 females and seven males.
The crisis stems mainly from two factors: age and compatibility. The reproductive capacity of several pandas has declined alarmingly due to advancing age. For instance, older pandas like 16-year-old Karma and 13-year-old Kitchi have reached the end of their reproductive years, making it nearly impossible for them to produce new offspring.
On the other hand, the younger, reproductively capable pandas are showing a reluctance to mate. Researchers have observed that when there is a lack of compatibility between male and female pandas during pairing, they show no interest in natural mating — a factor that is significantly slowing down the rate at which new pandas are born.
This breeding crisis is not limited to local zoos and has also profound implications for international conservation policies. The Darjeeling Zoo boasts a rich history of successful breeding programs.
Building on this success, it has been possible to rehabilitate red pandas in India's high-altitude forests — such as Singalila National Park and Neora Valley National Park — through wild release programs.
Furthermore, red pandas from the Darjeeling Zoo have long been central to international animal exchange initiatives under the Global Species Management Plan (GSMP).
In the past, healthy red pandas were sent from Darjeeling to Auckland Zoo in New Zealand, and more recently, to Paphos Zoo in Cyprus in 2023.
Conversely, to maintain genetic diversity and avoid inbreeding, two male red pandas were brought from Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands in 2024 — the first such exchange in a decade.
A decline in breeding rates would deal a severe blow to these ongoing global exchanges and the entire process of maintaining genetic health.
To address this, zoo authorities have implemented specialised, science-based measures. Joy Dey, a veterinarian and animal specialist at the Darjeeling Zoo, said the primary focus is on selecting the perfect pairs through genetic studies and behavioural observation, ensuring that only compatible male and female pandas are housed together.
Special changes are being made to the pandas' habitat and diet to reduce stress and boost their reproductive capabilities.
It has been reported that, in addition to bamboo leaves, their daily diet now includes fresh fruits — such as apples, grapes, bananas, and pineapples — as well as special foods like eggs and milk to address any nutritional deficiencies.
Beyond normalising the breeding process, initiatives such as drawing and poster-making competitions and special awareness sessions have been organised to mark International Red Panda Day and encourage public participation.
The Darjeeling Zoo authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the continued arrival of new generations of red pandas and to preserve their status as a global heritage species at this location, which is a favourite among researchers and tourists alike.
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