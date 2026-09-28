ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's Darjeeling Zoo Faces Challenges In Breeding Red Pandas

Darjeeling: A premier centre for the conservation and breeding of the endangered red panda, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Darjeeling Zoo) in West Bengal's Darjeeling faces challenges in breeding red pandas.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 7,000 feet above sea level, this mountain zoo is recognised by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) as one of the world's best for species conservation.

It also serves as a major global breeding hub for these endangered mountain animals, which are included in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Despite its long history of success and international acclaim, the Darjeeling zoo authorities are facing complex scientific and age-related hurdles in maintaining the natural breeding cycle of the species.

Although around 10 new pandas have been born over the past three years, the recent slowdown in the breeding process has become a primary concern for researchers and zoo officials. The zoo houses a total of 20 red pandas, including 13 females and seven males.

The crisis stems mainly from two factors: age and compatibility. The reproductive capacity of several pandas has declined alarmingly due to advancing age. For instance, older pandas like 16-year-old Karma and 13-year-old Kitchi have reached the end of their reproductive years, making it nearly impossible for them to produce new offspring.

On the other hand, the younger, reproductively capable pandas are showing a reluctance to mate. Researchers have observed that when there is a lack of compatibility between male and female pandas during pairing, they show no interest in natural mating — a factor that is significantly slowing down the rate at which new pandas are born.

This breeding crisis is not limited to local zoos and has also profound implications for international conservation policies. The Darjeeling Zoo boasts a rich history of successful breeding programs.

Building on this success, it has been possible to rehabilitate red pandas in India's high-altitude forests — such as Singalila National Park and Neora Valley National Park — through wild release programs.