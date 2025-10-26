Bengal's Chandannagar Set To Worship Tallest Jagadhatri Idol
Made of fibre on a bamboo scaffolding, the 75-foot idol of Kanailal Pally highlights the fibre casting industry of Duttapukur in the North 24 Paraganas.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
Chandannagr: The Durga idol at Kolkata's Deshapriya Park was adjudged the largest in the world. Now, Hooghly's Chandannagar is readying the tallest Jahadhatri idol of fibre on a bamboo scaffolding.
So far, the locality has seen the 26-foot Jagadhatri idol as the tallest one and this year, the Kanailal Pally has made a 75-foot idol highlighting the fibre casting industry of Duttapukur in the North 24 Paraganas.
Chandannagar and Jagadhatri Puja are synonymous, reminding one of grand idols and mesmerising lightings. People from across India and abroad flock to witness the eye-catching lighting every year. From the street lights to the sky-high bamboo structures and the ever-changing pavilions with different themes, Chandannagar is abuzz with visitors during the four days of Jahadhatri Puja.
The puja of Kanailal Palli has entered its 52nd year this year, and the club authorities said the idea was to make something different. Hence, they claim to have made the world's largest Jagadhatri idol.
Biswajit Poddar, secretary of the puja committee, said, "Deshapriya Park in Kolkata made the world's largest Durga idol. We have brought that surprise to the Jagaddhatri Puja. The idol made from the clay and soil of Chandannagar is very heavy. That is why we used fibre this time."
"Everyone can see the approximately 75-foot-tall idol from outside, which has been made in accordance with all the rules of the administration. The administration asked us to reduce the height of the pandal. We accepted that. The idol of the mother inside the pandal is 13 feet. We are sure that although the height of Maa Durga and Kali is many feet, no one has ever made such a huge Jagaddhatri idol before. As a result, we are hopeful that lakhs of people will flock to see this idol," he added.
First, the clay idol is made. Then pieces of fibre are stuck in an iron frame to give shape to Goddess Jagadhatri, Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar.
Per the information of the central committee of Chandannagar, there are a total of 180 puja committees, most of which are maintaining the old tradition. This year, instead of four days, the Jagaddhatri Puja will be for five days, as decided by the central committee according to two calendars. All the idols will be immersed on the day of Ekadashi.
Child Inaugurates Puja After Recovering From Rare Disease
Leaving aside the glamour of celebrities, a different inauguration was seen at the Helapukur Jagadhatri puja in Chandannagar, where a child was called for this purpose. Asmika Das of Ranaghat, who was suffering from a rare disease. Many people have extended a helping hand for her expensive treatment, thanks to the media. This puja committee had earlier contributed to her treatment, and the idea of inaugurating by Asmika was to give a message of support. State Minister Indranil Sen, Deputy Mayor Munna Agarwal and others were present at the inauguration.
When she was six months old, Asmika was affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease. The injection for the treatment cost Rs 16 crore, after a reduction of Rs 9 crore by the manufacturing company.
However, her family couldn't raise the humongous amount. So crowdfunding was started to raise her medical expenses. The Helapukur Dhar Puja Committee collected financial help from everyone and handed it over to Asmika's family. In total, the treatment costs were covered after about 11 months' effort. After receiving the injection, Asmika is now much healthier than before.
Sumit Sarkar, general secretary of the puja committee, said, "This year, our puja has entered its 56th year. Here, Goddess Jagadhatri is called 'Sona Maa', as a gold shop of Chinsura wraps her in gold ornaments. This year, we inaugurated the puja by Asmika Das of Ranaghat, who is suffering from a rare disease. We extended help to her. On the initiative of our puja committee, we collected money from people and handed over Rs 85,000 to her father for her treatment. We decided that we will inaugurate the puja with her after she recovers fully."
