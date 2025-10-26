ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's Chandannagar Set To Worship Tallest Jagadhatri Idol

Chandannagr: The Durga idol at Kolkata's Deshapriya Park was adjudged the largest in the world. Now, Hooghly's Chandannagar is readying the tallest Jahadhatri idol of fibre on a bamboo scaffolding.

So far, the locality has seen the 26-foot Jagadhatri idol as the tallest one and this year, the Kanailal Pally has made a 75-foot idol highlighting the fibre casting industry of Duttapukur in the North 24 Paraganas.

Chandannagar and Jagadhatri Puja are synonymous, reminding one of grand idols and mesmerising lightings. People from across India and abroad flock to witness the eye-catching lighting every year. From the street lights to the sky-high bamboo structures and the ever-changing pavilions with different themes, Chandannagar is abuzz with visitors during the four days of Jahadhatri Puja.

The puja of Kanailal Palli has entered its 52nd year this year, and the club authorities said the idea was to make something different. Hence, they claim to have made the world's largest Jagadhatri idol.

The idol of Goddess Jagadhatri atop her carrier lion. (ETV BHarat)

Biswajit Poddar, secretary of the puja committee, said, "Deshapriya Park in Kolkata made the world's largest Durga idol. We have brought that surprise to the Jagaddhatri Puja. The idol made from the clay and soil of Chandannagar is very heavy. That is why we used fibre this time."

"Everyone can see the approximately 75-foot-tall idol from outside, which has been made in accordance with all the rules of the administration. The administration asked us to reduce the height of the pandal. We accepted that. The idol of the mother inside the pandal is 13 feet. We are sure that although the height of Maa Durga and Kali is many feet, no one has ever made such a huge Jagaddhatri idol before. As a result, we are hopeful that lakhs of people will flock to see this idol," he added.