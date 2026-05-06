Bengali Migrant Workers In Indore Pin Hopes On BJP's Win In West Bengal To Return Home
Migrant laborers who left Bengal in search of employment are now looking for a way to return home due to rising living costs outside.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Indore: With the change of power in West Bengal, migrant workers from the region—who are spread across the country—now wish to return to their homeland, harboring hopes of a 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). The workers are pinning their hopes on the new government in West Bengal to foster industrial development.
Decades ago, the workers left their native soil and families behind in search of a livelihood, subsequently engaging in manual labour in states such as Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Beyond manual labour, they sustain themselves and their families by undertaking various other forms of work.
A significant number of these workers are young jewelry artisans who specialize in jewelry designing in cities across Madhya Pradesh, such as Indore, Ratlam, and Ujjain. In a state like Madhya Pradesh alone, the collective number of workers—including goldsmiths, embroidery artists, tailors, construction laborers, and those engaged in various other trades—exceeds one crore (10 million).
A largely similar situation prevails among migrant workers in other states who, years ago, migrated to different parts of the country in search of a livelihood. However, with the change of government, their priorities regarding work and employment have now shifted.
Ashutosh Maity and Kamlesh Bera—representatives of the Bengali community who collectively represent approximately 20,000 Bengali jewelry artisans in Indore—said that the number of young people engaged in the jewelry trade in Indore alone runs into the thousands. This is primarily because there is a severe lack of employment opportunities in West Bengal, and the standard of education there remains quite low, they said. Consequently, all these young individuals faced a dire crisis regarding their livelihood.
According to Maity, workers from Bengal have been compelled to eke out a living despite low wages and limited amenities and resources. Now that the government in West Bengal has changed, thousands of young people currently residing in Indore have begun to see a glimmer of hope for employment right there in West Bengal, he said.
"Of the wages these youths earn for their gold designing and craftsmanship, half is consumed by their living expenses and other costs in Indore. Consequently, they are able to send only the remaining half back home. However, if they could secure work locally—commensurate with their skills and offering a comparable wage—they could remain at home and simultaneously attend to agriculture and other domestic responsibilities," added Maity.
This is precisely why, immediately following the change in government, migrant youths from West Bengal have begun exploring various employment opportunities within their own home districts. Meanwhile, the jewelers and companies employing these workers share this sentiment, believing that in the future, such artisans will prioritize their home state and families when seeking work—for everyone desires to earn a livelihood while living alongside their home and family.
“It will be a welcome move if the government does something for the migrant workers. Who would not want to stay back home if the government does something to end unemployment? Everybody wants to stay with family. It is only because of unemployment in their respective states that the artisans are compelled to move to other states,” Mohammad Ilyas, a jeweler from Ratlam said.
The Causes of Migration
West Bengal began experiencing a phase of industrial decline starting in 2011. The Tata Nano project—plagued by the prevailing issues within the state—relocated from Bengal to elsewhere dealing a blow to West Bengal's industrial landscape.
Although industrial parks were established in various industrial hubs—including Hooghly, Durgapur, Raniganj, Asansol, Haldia, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri—companies failed to move into them to the extent that had been anticipated.
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