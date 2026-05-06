ETV Bharat / state

Bengali Migrant Workers In Indore Pin Hopes On BJP's Win In West Bengal To Return Home

Indore: With the change of power in West Bengal, migrant workers from the region—who are spread across the country—now wish to return to their homeland, harboring hopes of a 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). The workers are pinning their hopes on the new government in West Bengal to foster industrial development.

Decades ago, the workers left their native soil and families behind in search of a livelihood, subsequently engaging in manual labour in states such as Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Beyond manual labour, they sustain themselves and their families by undertaking various other forms of work.

A significant number of these workers are young jewelry artisans who specialize in jewelry designing in cities across Madhya Pradesh, such as Indore, Ratlam, and Ujjain. In a state like Madhya Pradesh alone, the collective number of workers—including goldsmiths, embroidery artists, tailors, construction laborers, and those engaged in various other trades—exceeds one crore (10 million).

A largely similar situation prevails among migrant workers in other states who, years ago, migrated to different parts of the country in search of a livelihood. However, with the change of government, their priorities regarding work and employment have now shifted.

Ashutosh Maity and Kamlesh Bera—representatives of the Bengali community who collectively represent approximately 20,000 Bengali jewelry artisans in Indore—said that the number of young people engaged in the jewelry trade in Indore alone runs into the thousands. This is primarily because there is a severe lack of employment opportunities in West Bengal, and the standard of education there remains quite low, they said. Consequently, all these young individuals faced a dire crisis regarding their livelihood.

According to Maity, workers from Bengal have been compelled to eke out a living despite low wages and limited amenities and resources. Now that the government in West Bengal has changed, thousands of young people currently residing in Indore have begun to see a glimmer of hope for employment right there in West Bengal, he said.