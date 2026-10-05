Bengali Film Actor Koel Mullick Joins BJP A Day After Rajya Sabha Nomination
Koel Mullick had served as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP from April 6 to July 16.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Kolkata: Popular Bengali film actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mullick, popularly known as Koel Mullick, officially joined the BJP on Monday, just a day after the party nominated her as a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.
Koel, daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mullick, was earlier nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and served as an MP from April 6 to July 16. She had resigned after TMC's crushing defeat in the last Assembly elections.
Welcoming Koel to the BJP, Shashi Agnihotri, general secretary of the party's West Bengal unit, said that Koel would file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on Monday itself.
At the press conference held at the BJP state headquarters today, Koel mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had selected her for this position. "I joined the BJP because a journey of development has been underway under the BJP-led West Bengal state government over the past few months. Becoming a member of the Upper House of Parliament and getting the opportunity to work for the welfare of the people will be a matter of great honour for me. As a resident of West Bengal, I am delighted to see the development work that has begun in the state in recent months."
Koel further said, "I pray that the people of Bengal remain happy, employment opportunities in the state increase, and people do not have to leave for other states in search of work. I am not angry at those who dislike me because being a psychology student, I understand these matters. Those who derived pleasure from insulting me may have done so due to some pent-up frustration in their own lives."
The actor said she is dedicated to serving the people and has spent a significant part of her life serving others since childhood, and she wishes to continue doing so.
Regarding her association with the TMC, she said she is someone who never speaks ill of others and views everyone positively. "Every party strives to work for the public good based on its own ideology; everyone has a different path," she said.
Elections for a total of 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are scheduled for October 16. As BJP holds an absolute majority in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, her election to the Rajya Sabha is expected to proceed smoothly.
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