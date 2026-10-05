ETV Bharat / state

Bengali Film Actor Koel Mullick Joins BJP A Day After Rajya Sabha Nomination

Kolkata: Popular Bengali film actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mullick, popularly known as Koel Mullick, officially joined the BJP on Monday, just a day after the party nominated her as a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Koel, daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mullick, was earlier nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and served as an MP from April 6 to July 16. She had resigned after TMC's crushing defeat in the last Assembly elections.

Welcoming Koel to the BJP, Shashi Agnihotri, general secretary of the party's West Bengal unit, said that Koel would file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on Monday itself.

At the press conference held at the BJP state headquarters today, Koel mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had selected her for this position. "I joined the BJP because a journey of development has been underway under the BJP-led West Bengal state government over the past few months. Becoming a member of the Upper House of Parliament and getting the opportunity to work for the welfare of the people will be a matter of great honour for me. As a resident of West Bengal, I am delighted to see the development work that has begun in the state in recent months."