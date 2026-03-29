Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Drowning In Odisha
Banerjee fell overboard while boating in Talasari sea. Rescue teams rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died due to drowning while shooting for a television series at Talasari in Odisha. He was 43.
Banerjee fell overboard while boating in the Talasari sea. Rescue teams reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who plays Rahul’s uncle in the serial 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega', shared details about what unfolded on the day. He said the entire team had been to Talasari for the shoot. Bhaskar further recounted that after wrapping up the shoot, the team had stepped away for lunch while Rahul chose to stay back. "He had mentioned that he would complete a few remaining shots before joining us. What followed, however, was something no one had anticipated," he said.
“We had never imagined something like this would happen. A healthy, energetic person gone like this—it’s hard to process.” The sudden demise of Rahul has left colleagues, fans, and the wider industry in deep shock, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of a talent gone too soon.
Actress Srabanti Chatterjee wrote, "This isn't right." Producer Rana Sarkar wrote, "May this news not be true." Rahul Arunoday Banerjee shot into fame with the film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' by Raj . Subsequently, Rahul tied the knot with the film's leading actress, Priyanka Sarkar. His podcast, Sahaj Katha, also achieved immense popularity.
He went on to feature in several films, including ‘Love Circus’, ‘Shono Mon Boli Tomay’, ‘Na Hannyate’, and ‘Kagojer Bou’. Apart from films, he also worked in television shows and web series such as ‘Sahaj Katha’, helping him connect with a wider audience.
Before carving his path into films and television, Rahul was actively involved in theatre. He later moved to television and gained recognition with the popular Zee Bangla show ‘Khela’, where he played the role of Aditya. This role opened the door to his film debut and brought him wider popularity.
Also Read
KGF's Chacha Harish Rai Loses Battle To Cancer; Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit, Fans Mourn The Loss