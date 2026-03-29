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Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Drowning In Odisha

Kolkata: Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died due to drowning while shooting for a television series at Talasari in Odisha. He was 43.

Banerjee fell overboard while boating in the Talasari sea. Rescue teams reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who plays Rahul’s uncle in the serial 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega', shared details about what unfolded on the day. He said the entire team had been to Talasari for the shoot. Bhaskar further recounted that after wrapping up the shoot, the team had stepped away for lunch while Rahul chose to stay back. "He had mentioned that he would complete a few remaining shots before joining us. What followed, however, was something no one had anticipated," he said.

“We had never imagined something like this would happen. A healthy, energetic person gone like this—it’s hard to process.” The sudden demise of Rahul has left colleagues, fans, and the wider industry in deep shock, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of a talent gone too soon.