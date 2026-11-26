ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Woman 'Deported' To Bangladesh From Mumbai, Calcutta HC Seeks Citizenship Documents

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday pointed out possible procedural lapses in the citizenship verification of a woman migrant worker from West Bengal, who was allegedly deported to Bangladesh from Mumbai on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant.

The woman, identified as Sahida Fakir, a resident of Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas, was allegedly sent to Bangladesh by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the CID, without any prior notification to her family. Her husband subsequently filed a habeas corpus petition before the Calcutta High Court, seeking her repatriation.

During the hearing before a division bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Aryak Dutt, the West Bengal government, the Centre and the Mumbai Police submitted their respective affidavits.

The bench directed the petitioner to file a counter-affidavit along with relevant documents within 10 days. It observed that there may have been procedural lapses in the verification process conducted by the police. However, such lapses do not automatically imply that the woman is not an Indian citizen, the bench added.

According to the family's lawyer, Sahida was detained by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on July 19. When the family contacted the police, they were assured that she would be released once her documents were verified. However, they later discovered that Sahida had been deported to Bangladesh on July 23, without being given any opportunity to present her side or defend herself.