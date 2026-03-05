ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Voter List Row: Left Front Alleges Targeted Deletion, Questions EC Over 60 Lakh 'Under Adjudication' Electors

Kolkata: The Left Front in West Bengal alleged that approximately 60 lakh names are under the 'under adjudication' column, and another six lakh without any valid reasons have been excluded ahead of the Assembly polls in 2026.

After staging a sit-in protest that began Wednesday afternoon outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Kolkata, a high-level Left Front delegation, including its chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim, met the poll officials to demand immediate rectification of the electoral rolls.

Following the meeting, Biman Bose informed the media that the democratic process cannot move forward under the existing circumstances. "We have categorically told the Commission that voting cannot be held while excluding 60 lakh voters. If the parents are on the list, how can the child’s name be pending? The Commission must explain this discrepancy," Bose said.

Mohammad Salim also alleged a "planned conspiracy" by the state administration and the RSS to target minorities, Dalits, and married women. He claimed that the political survival of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has become difficult, leading to a "political game" involving both the TMC and BJP to manipulate the voter base.