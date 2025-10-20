ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Turning Into 'Soft State', Women Unsafe, Claims Governor C V Ananda Bose

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed serious concern over the recent sexual assault of students and asserted that these incidents point to a "deepening law and order crisis" and an "atmosphere of fear that is rendering the state increasingly unsafe for women".

In an interview with PTI at the Raj Bhavan here, Bose also claimed that Bengal was "consistently showing the symptoms of a soft state" and cautioned that unless corrective measures are taken, the "prevailing fear psychosis will intensify, not just among women, but across society".

According to him, a "soft state" is a state "where the laws exist, but enforcement is weak". "This does not augur well for any civil society, especially in a democracy... In view of the series of ghastly incidents taking place one after another, anyone would come to the conclusion that West Bengal is not a safe place for women," Bose said.

His comment comes after a second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur was allegedly gang-raped on the night of October 10 when she went outside the institute campus with a male friend for dinner. The student hails from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district.

Six people, including the male friend, have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged crime. A first-year student was gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College in June. The college authorities terminated the services of the prime accused and expelled two other students arrested in connection with the crime.

The governor urged the authorities to "take stock of the situation and gear up to meet the exigencies". Bose was speaking to PTI after returning from Durgapur, where he met the medical student and her parents.

On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's advice to colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night, Bose said, "Society should be restructured in such a way that women, particularly girls, can move about freely, at any time, any day. But I do not want to politicise what my esteemed constitutional colleague has said."

Banerjee had said that she was shocked to hear about the Durgapur incident and urged private medical colleges to take care of their students, especially girls. "The girls should not be allowed to go outside at night," she had said.

The governor said, "The governments may come and go, but law and order is something on which no compromise is permitted. As per the Constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government." He also raised concerns over the alleged politicisation of the police.