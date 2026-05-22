Bengal Transport Dept Notifies Free Travel For Women In State-Run Buses From June 1
The notification says a smart card with QR code, photograph and name will be issued to women commuters to avail free bus travel.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued a notification making women commuters eligible for free travel in both short-route and long-route state-run buses from June 1.
"To enhance women empowerment and to improve their access to transport facility, Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state-run buses," stated a notification issued by the state transport department on May 21.
To avail the benefit, women passengers need to get a smart card with QR code, photograph and name. This smart card will be issued on the basis of application, which has to be submitted to the block development office (BDO) or sub-divisional office (SDO). Along with the application, one needs to submit supporting documents like Aadhaar card, elector's photo identity card (EPIC), VB-G-RAMG job card, Ayushman Bharat health card, driving license, PAN card, passport, pension document with photograph, identity card of central government/state government/PSU and identity cards by schools/colleges/universities among others.
The notification further stated that till the smart cards are issued, women commuters will be allowed to avail free travel on state-run buses on production of valid photo identity documents like Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving license, PAN card, passport and government-issued identity cards.
The on-duty conductor of the bus will provide 'zero value ticket/thermal power ticket' to women commuters after ID verification, the notification added.
The proposal of making women eligible for free travel on state-run buses was approved by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led cabinet at its second meeting on May 18.
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