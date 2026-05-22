ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Transport Dept Notifies Free Travel For Women In State-Run Buses From June 1

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued a notification making women commuters eligible for free travel in both short-route and long-route state-run buses from June 1.

"To enhance women empowerment and to improve their access to transport facility, Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state-run buses," stated a notification issued by the state transport department on May 21.

To avail the benefit, women passengers need to get a smart card with QR code, photograph and name. This smart card will be issued on the basis of application, which has to be submitted to the block development office (BDO) or sub-divisional office (SDO). Along with the application, one needs to submit supporting documents like Aadhaar card, elector's photo identity card (EPIC), VB-G-RAMG job card, Ayushman Bharat health card, driving license, PAN card, passport, pension document with photograph, identity card of central government/state government/PSU and identity cards by schools/colleges/universities among others.