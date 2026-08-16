ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Tops States With 93.84 Pc Census Self-Enumeration Success Rate: CM Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal has recorded a 93.84 per cent success rate in the self-enumeration process for the Census, the highest in the country, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday.

"I started the self-enumeration on August 1. We are now at the top of the list of states in the country, with the highest number of people, 93,13,589, registering for self-enumeration. We have recorded a success rate of 93.84 per cent, the highest in the country," Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The self-enumeration facility allows citizens to enter their details through a prescribed process as part of the Census exercise. Adhikari said the high success rate did not mean individual complaints or discrepancies would be ignored. "If there is any complaint or problem in a particular case, it will be examined. Such issues cannot be ignored," he said.