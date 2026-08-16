Bengal Tops States With 93.84 Pc Census Self-Enumeration Success Rate: CM Suvendu
The Chief Minister said information submitted by citizens through digital processes such as self-enumeration needed to be properly recorded and verified.
By PTI
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal has recorded a 93.84 per cent success rate in the self-enumeration process for the Census, the highest in the country, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday.
"I started the self-enumeration on August 1. We are now at the top of the list of states in the country, with the highest number of people, 93,13,589, registering for self-enumeration. We have recorded a success rate of 93.84 per cent, the highest in the country," Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.
The self-enumeration facility allows citizens to enter their details through a prescribed process as part of the Census exercise. Adhikari said the high success rate did not mean individual complaints or discrepancies would be ignored. "If there is any complaint or problem in a particular case, it will be examined. Such issues cannot be ignored," he said.
The chief minister stressed the importance of accuracy in Census data, saying information collected during the exercise would have a bearing on government planning, welfare schemes and administrative decision-making. He said information submitted by citizens through digital processes such as self-enumeration needed to be properly recorded and verified.
The Census is one of the country's largest administrative exercises, and the accuracy of the data collected is crucial for policy formulation and implementation of various government programmes, he said.
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