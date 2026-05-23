Bengal To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat Scheme From July: CM Adhikari
Over six crore beneficiaries of the Swasthya Sathi scheme will be directly brought under the Central scheme, and those still not covered can register afresh.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said West Bengal will roll out the Ayushman Bharat scheme from July. "Our primary objective is to integrate the healthcare services available to the people of Bengal with national-level standards," he said after a high-level meeting with the health department.
Adhikari asserted that the previous government had stalled the implementation of the Central health schemes for a prolonged period due to political motives. However, the new government has already formulated a comprehensive action plan to deliver healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of the people.
He said more than six crore beneficiaries of the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme will be directly brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat. Furthermore, those who are not yet covered under the state government's scheme will also be given the opportunity for fresh registration. Approximately one crore people from Bengal currently residing in other states for work would be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme, he added.
While Ayushman Bharat is the central health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi is the state's own health insurance scheme introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime. To keep the Swasthya Sathi scheme effective, the previous regime did not allow the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.
Adhikari informed that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for West Bengal under the National Health Mission for the current financial year. "Of this, Rs 500 crore has already been received, and Rs 976 crore has been sanctioned specifically for the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he added.
To further boost the state's healthcare infrastructure, initiatives have been taken to establish new medical colleges in four districts. "A list of proposed land sites in districts currently lacking a medical college would be promptly submitted to the Centre. Discussions would soon start with public representatives to establish an AIIMS facility in North Bengal," he added.
In a significant move aimed at improving women's health, Adhikari said the cervical cancer vaccination program is scheduled to be officially launched across the state on May 30. "In the first phase, over seven lakh vaccines will be administered to adolescent girls," he added.
He said 469 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be established across the state, while a TB Mukt Bharat camp will be organised in Kolkata. Simultaneously, it was announced that discounts ranging from 50 to 100% on medicines for critical illnesses would be offered through the AMRIT scheme.
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