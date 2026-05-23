ETV Bharat / state

Bengal To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat Scheme From July: CM Adhikari

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said West Bengal will roll out the Ayushman Bharat scheme from July. "Our primary objective is to integrate the healthcare services available to the people of Bengal with national-level standards," he said after a high-level meeting with the health department.

Adhikari asserted that the previous government had stalled the implementation of the Central health schemes for a prolonged period due to political motives. However, the new government has already formulated a comprehensive action plan to deliver healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of the people.

He said more than six crore beneficiaries of the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme will be directly brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat. Furthermore, those who are not yet covered under the state government's scheme will also be given the opportunity for fresh registration. Approximately one crore people from Bengal currently residing in other states for work would be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme, he added.

While Ayushman Bharat is the central health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi is the state's own health insurance scheme introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime. To keep the Swasthya Sathi scheme effective, the previous regime did not allow the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.