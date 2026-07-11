ETV Bharat / state

Bengal To Introduce Homestay, Tourism Industrial Policies By August

Kolkata: In an attempt to make the tourism sector more organised, modern, and sustainable, the West Bengal government is planning to introduce homestay and tourism industrial policies.

Announcing the decision on Friday at the inaugural event of Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata 2026, Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh said the Tourism Department has already begun drafting the policies and aims to complete the process and submit them for Cabinet approval by August.

"Decisions regarding the formulation of the new policy will not be taken solely at the government level. Opinions will be sought from all stakeholders associated with the tourism industry, including homestay associations, hotel owners, tour operators, transport agencies, and online booking platforms," he said.

Additionally, suggestions from the general public will be invited. After reviewing the feedback and publication of the draft policy, it will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. The state has also emphasised technology-driven planning for the development of tourism," Ghosh added.

Ghosh further said the government plans to create a tourist data bank in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur by analysing tourist behaviour, preferences, and travel trends. This data will help identify the places in need of new tourism infrastructure, further investment in tourism and lesser-known tourist destinations that should be promoted more extensively. "The influx of tourists is steadily increasing at several popular tourist destinations across the state," Ghosh said.

Referring to Darjeeling, he said tourists are facing difficulties due to excessive traffic congestion and overcrowding. "Hence, alternative tourist destinations like Kalimpong and Mirik will be promoted more actively to manage tourist inflow in a single location. Plans will be formulated on the number of homestays and resorts to be developed, considering the carrying capacity of each area," he added.