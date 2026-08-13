ETV Bharat / state

Bengal To Include Syama Prasad's Thoughts, Works In Curriculum From Next Year

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the thoughts and constructive works of Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be included in the school and university curriculum, effective from the upcoming academic year.

At a press conference in the state secretariat, he announced that a year-long program has already been launched through a joint initiative of the state government and the Union Ministry of Culture to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Mookerjee.

A special high-level committee chaired by the Chief Minister has been formed for this purpose. A meeting for the same was held at the Nabanna conference hall, attended by the state finance minister, various other ministers, MLAs, chief secretary, Central officials and representatives from institutions associated with the legacy of Mookerjee.

Speaking after the meeting, Adhikari said a decision has been taken to inform the present and future generations about Mookerjee's contributions to the nation and West Bengal, as well as his far-sighted, development-oriented vision and constructive work as the Minister of Industry and Education in independent India.

In addition to curriculum changes, the government has decided to install a 125-foot statue of Mookerjee at Eco Park in New Town. The groundbreaking ceremony for this has already been completed.

Adhikari said HIDCO presented the full design and plan to the committee at today's meeting. Alongside this massive statue, a state-of-the-art museum will also be established nearby. The inauguration of the statue is expected by July 6 next year.