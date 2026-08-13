Bengal To Include Syama Prasad's Thoughts, Works In Curriculum From Next Year
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government has decided to install a 125-foot statue of Mookerjee at Eco Park in New Town, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the thoughts and constructive works of Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be included in the school and university curriculum, effective from the upcoming academic year.
At a press conference in the state secretariat, he announced that a year-long program has already been launched through a joint initiative of the state government and the Union Ministry of Culture to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Mookerjee.
A special high-level committee chaired by the Chief Minister has been formed for this purpose. A meeting for the same was held at the Nabanna conference hall, attended by the state finance minister, various other ministers, MLAs, chief secretary, Central officials and representatives from institutions associated with the legacy of Mookerjee.
Speaking after the meeting, Adhikari said a decision has been taken to inform the present and future generations about Mookerjee's contributions to the nation and West Bengal, as well as his far-sighted, development-oriented vision and constructive work as the Minister of Industry and Education in independent India.
In addition to curriculum changes, the government has decided to install a 125-foot statue of Mookerjee at Eco Park in New Town. The groundbreaking ceremony for this has already been completed.
Adhikari said HIDCO presented the full design and plan to the committee at today's meeting. Alongside this massive statue, a state-of-the-art museum will also be established nearby. The inauguration of the statue is expected by July 6 next year.
The state government has also undertaken the renovation of Mookerjee's ancestral home in Hooghly's Jirat, for which 300 decimals of land have already been acquired.
Adhikari said the committee has approved proposals to reconstruct the Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee Library to modern standards and to build a new museum on the site. Initiatives have also been taken to publish several books to mark the birth anniversary of Mookerjee.
Additionally, the Department of Mass Education and Library Services has decided to publish a comprehensive booklet in both Bengali and English to commemorate the event.
The Chief Minister said the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs would launch a portal where individuals and organisations could submit their views/proposals within a specified timeframe. Provisions are also being made to enable elderly committee members to participate in meetings virtually from the comfort of their homes.
"Shyama Prasad's role in the freedom movement, his unforgettable contribution to the creation of West Bengal, and the continued relevance of his ideas to the new generation will form the core themes and objectives of our initiatives this year," he added.
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