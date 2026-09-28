ETV Bharat / state

Bengal To Host India Energy Week Next Year; Event Will Attract Investment, Create Jobs: Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the India Energy Week (Bharat Shakti Saptah) will be held in Kolkata in January next year, and expressed hope that the global gathering will bring substantial capital flow and create jobs in the state.

He also said that his government is working on offering land to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for expanding its operations in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, where the central PSU has sought 175 acres of land.

"We will observe Bharat Shakti Saptah in West Bengal very successfully this time. I believe if we can successfully organise World Energy Week, there will be substantial investment in this sector in the coming days," he told a joint press conference with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The event will be held from January 28 to 31 next year. "Existing projects will expand, and the facilities related to infrastructure, employment and investment that we see in other states will come to West Bengal," Adhikari said.

Adhikari thanked the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and public sector undertakings, including IOC, for choosing Kolkata as the host partner for the India Energy Week.