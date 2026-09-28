Bengal To Host India Energy Week Next Year; Event Will Attract Investment, Create Jobs: Suvendu
The CM said that his government is working on offering land to IOC for expanding its operations in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.
By PTI
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the India Energy Week (Bharat Shakti Saptah) will be held in Kolkata in January next year, and expressed hope that the global gathering will bring substantial capital flow and create jobs in the state.
He also said that his government is working on offering land to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for expanding its operations in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, where the central PSU has sought 175 acres of land.
"We will observe Bharat Shakti Saptah in West Bengal very successfully this time. I believe if we can successfully organise World Energy Week, there will be substantial investment in this sector in the coming days," he told a joint press conference with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
The event will be held from January 28 to 31 next year. "Existing projects will expand, and the facilities related to infrastructure, employment and investment that we see in other states will come to West Bengal," Adhikari said.
Adhikari thanked the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and public sector undertakings, including IOC, for choosing Kolkata as the host partner for the India Energy Week.
"I once again express my gratitude as Chief Minister to Mr Hardeep Singh and the entire Petroleum and Natural Gas Department family, including IOC, for organising this event here in Kolkata, the City of Joy," he said. He also praised IOC for undertaking a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to plant several lakh mangrove saplings in the Sundarbans.
Puri said the Energy Week event will be held in West Bengal following the change of government, and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi keen to bring development to the eastern region. Puri also said India Energy Week (IEW) will help boost investment in the sector. Adhikari alleged that the previous TMC government had deprived 15 lakh beneficiaries of the Ujjwala 3 scheme.
He also claimed the previous dispensation did not grant the petroleum mining lease for an ONGC project at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district. The IOC has sought 175 acres of land at Haldia for its expansion, the chief minister said. The CM did not elaborate on this, but the IOC has a refinery at Haldia.
"Haldia Development Authority has 85 acres; we are talking with the port authorities (in Haldia) to offer land," he said. Adhikari said he asked the IOC to set up a petrochemical plant here and the government will provide land for it.
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