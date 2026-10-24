ETV Bharat / state

Bengal To End Extended Durga Puja Holidays For Govt Hospital Staff From 2027

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has put an end to the long-standing practice of extended holidays in government hospitals during the Durga Puja period, stretching from 'Shasthi' to 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja'.

Starting next year, staff at government hospitals will no longer enjoy the same long holiday breaks as employees in other government departments.

Instead, hospitals will operate according to a special roster during the four main days of the Puja, from 'Saptami' to 'Dashami'. Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee announced this decision on Friday, the day of 'Dwadashi'. He emphasized that healthcare is an essential service, and therefore, patient care must not be disrupted, even during the festive season.

According to the Health Minister, a culture of extended holidays, beginning as early as 'Shasthi' and continuing until 'Lakshmi Puja', had persisted in the state’s government hospitals since 1947.

"The practice of taking leave from 'Shasthi' through 'Lakshmi Puja' must stop," said Sharadwat. "This had become a custom over the years. A holiday-like atmosphere would take hold in hospitals from 'Shasthi' to 'Lakshmi Puja'. That is how things have been."

From next year, a special roster will be in effect at hospitals during the four days of 'Saptami', 'Ashtami', 'Navami', and 'Dashami', he said. "This arrangement primarily applies to non-medical staff. The Health Minister stated that 50 percent of the non-medical workforce will be required to be on duty during these four days.