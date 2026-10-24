Bengal To End Extended Durga Puja Holidays For Govt Hospital Staff From 2027
Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay said hospitals would introduce a duty roster for staff from Saptami to Dashami during Durga Puja next year, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:44 AM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has put an end to the long-standing practice of extended holidays in government hospitals during the Durga Puja period, stretching from 'Shasthi' to 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja'.
Starting next year, staff at government hospitals will no longer enjoy the same long holiday breaks as employees in other government departments.
Instead, hospitals will operate according to a special roster during the four main days of the Puja, from 'Saptami' to 'Dashami'. Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee announced this decision on Friday, the day of 'Dwadashi'. He emphasized that healthcare is an essential service, and therefore, patient care must not be disrupted, even during the festive season.
According to the Health Minister, a culture of extended holidays, beginning as early as 'Shasthi' and continuing until 'Lakshmi Puja', had persisted in the state’s government hospitals since 1947.
"The practice of taking leave from 'Shasthi' through 'Lakshmi Puja' must stop," said Sharadwat. "This had become a custom over the years. A holiday-like atmosphere would take hold in hospitals from 'Shasthi' to 'Lakshmi Puja'. That is how things have been."
From next year, a special roster will be in effect at hospitals during the four days of 'Saptami', 'Ashtami', 'Navami', and 'Dashami', he said. "This arrangement primarily applies to non-medical staff. The Health Minister stated that 50 percent of the non-medical workforce will be required to be on duty during these four days.
As for doctors and nurses, there will be no pre-set roster and they will be required to be present at work based on the specific needs of the hospital.
The Health Minister noted that this system has been implemented starting this year. He added that everyone, from faculty members, principals, and Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principals (MSVP) at medical colleges to non-medical superintendents and sanitation staff, has returned to work. He further stated that those who were on leave have been directed to cancel their leave and report for duty.
"This has been a long-standing practice since 1947, but it has now been discontinued," the Health Minister said, explaining that the nature of work in the Health Department differs from that of other government departments.
"Government hospitals receive a large number of patients seeking treatment every single day, and the need for emergency medical care persists even during the Puja holidays," he said.
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