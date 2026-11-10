ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Bengal Tiger Hunts Sambar Deer In Debrigarh, Security And Patrolling Intensified

Sambalpur: A Royal Bengal Tiger, which was spotted moving through the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary along the Sambalpur-Bargarh border on Monday, has hunted a sambar deer in the sanctuary’s core area, the forest officials said.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das, the male tiger entered the sanctuary tourism zone on Monday afternoon while moving through its natural habitat. Around 40 tourists travelling in four safari vehicles got an opportunity to see the tiger at close range.

Later in the evening, the tiger successfully hunted a sambar deer inside the sanctuary’s core zone, the forest department confirmed. The DFO said the incident indicated that the animal was adapting to the sanctuary’s natural environment and displaying its normal hunting behaviour.

Following the sighting, the forest department strengthened security arrangements to ensure the tiger’s safety. Patrolling has been intensified along the river routes of Debrigarh and in the sanctuary’s western boundary areas.

The department has also alerted the police, local communities and its intelligence network to report any suspicious activity, including the presence of poachers, snares or traps that could threaten the tiger. The forest department has announced a reward of Rs 1000 for anyone providing reliable information about poaching attempts or suspicious activities that could endanger the tiger. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.