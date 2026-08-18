ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Sub-Inspector Held From Mumbai For Raping Young Woman In Salt Lake Guest House

Salt Lake: A sub-inspector of West Bengal police posted in Birbhum was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a young woman at a guest house in Salt Lake, police said on Tuesday.

Immediately after the registration of the complaint, the accused went at large before being tracked down by the Bidhannagar East police station in Mumbai based on mobile location data and confidential sources. A special police team went to Mumbai to arrest him and bring him back to Kolkata. The accused, Ajmal Haque, was posted at the Nalhati police station.

Police said the incident dates back to July, when the victim lodged a written complaint alleging that Haque took her to a guest house in Salt Lake's CL Block, where she was raped. Subsequently, a case was registered and an investigation.

Meanwhile, Haque tried to secure anticipatory bail. As the investigation progressed, he suddenly left the area and went into hiding. Investigators also contacted the Birbhum district police administration regarding the matter.