Bengal Sub-Inspector Held From Mumbai For Raping Young Woman In Salt Lake Guest House
Ajmal Haque was posted at the Nalhati police station, and the incident happened in July. He will be produced before a court, reports Subhajit Mondal.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Salt Lake: A sub-inspector of West Bengal police posted in Birbhum was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a young woman at a guest house in Salt Lake, police said on Tuesday.
Immediately after the registration of the complaint, the accused went at large before being tracked down by the Bidhannagar East police station in Mumbai based on mobile location data and confidential sources. A special police team went to Mumbai to arrest him and bring him back to Kolkata. The accused, Ajmal Haque, was posted at the Nalhati police station.
Police said the incident dates back to July, when the victim lodged a written complaint alleging that Haque took her to a guest house in Salt Lake's CL Block, where she was raped. Subsequently, a case was registered and an investigation.
Meanwhile, Haque tried to secure anticipatory bail. As the investigation progressed, he suddenly left the area and went into hiding. Investigators also contacted the Birbhum district police administration regarding the matter.
A senior Bidhannagar police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the accused officer had moved outside the state.
"His location was eventually traced to Mumbai through mobile phone tracking and investigative leads. The accused was produced before a local court in Mumbai for a transit remand. Following the court's approval, he was brought back to Kolkata," he added.
Investigators are now gathering detailed information about the incident and evidence to substantiate the allegations. The police intend to produce the arrested officer before the Bidhannagar sub-divisional court and seek his custody for further interrogation.
Investigators are also seeking to determine what exactly transpired at the guest house at the time of the incident and the nature of any prior contact between the accused and the victim. Alongside, the guest house register, CCTV footage, and other potential evidence are also being examined.
Also Read