ETV Bharat / state

Bengal STF Seizes Large Cache Of Weapons From TMC Leader's Pond In Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali (North 24 Parganas): The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of firearms and several bullets from the pond of a Trinamool Congress leader who is a close associate of suspended party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali area of South 24 Parganas district.

Shahjahan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2024 in a case involving land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women, is lodged in Kolkata's Presidency Jail.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF launched the surprise search at the residences and premises of local Trinamool leader Robin Das and his brother, Gopal Das. While Robin managed to flee, Gopal was detained. Following this lead, the police also searched the houses of Manipur panchayat pradhan Prasenjit Ganguly and Sandeshkhali II panchayat samiti president Raufan Yasmin. Both have been absconding since the election results were declared.

Investigators said they got specific inputs indicating that a large quantity of firearms and explosives were concealed in a pond adjacent to Ganguly's house. Acting on this information, STF officials began dredging the pond.