Bengal STF Seizes Large Cache Of Weapons From TMC Leader's Pond In Sandeshkhali
IG Gaurav Sharma said the network has long been associated with former party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. The arms were used to carry out criminal activities.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Sandeshkhali (North 24 Parganas): The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of firearms and several bullets from the pond of a Trinamool Congress leader who is a close associate of suspended party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali area of South 24 Parganas district.
Shahjahan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2024 in a case involving land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women, is lodged in Kolkata's Presidency Jail.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF launched the surprise search at the residences and premises of local Trinamool leader Robin Das and his brother, Gopal Das. While Robin managed to flee, Gopal was detained. Following this lead, the police also searched the houses of Manipur panchayat pradhan Prasenjit Ganguly and Sandeshkhali II panchayat samiti president Raufan Yasmin. Both have been absconding since the election results were declared.
Investigators said they got specific inputs indicating that a large quantity of firearms and explosives were concealed in a pond adjacent to Ganguly's house. Acting on this information, STF officials began dredging the pond.
IG (STF) Gaurav Sharma said the investigation clearly revealed that the arrested Ramzan Molla and the entire network have long been associated with Sheikh Shahjahan. "They used to bring large quantities of weapons into the area, hide them in various locations, and later use them for criminal activities. The main focus of our investigation is to determine whether Shahjahan was maintaining contact with them from the jail or what kind of connection currently exists between him and those arrested. We are closely examining this and will fully unravel the entire chain," he added.
Barasat Range IG Amit P Javalgi said these accused have long been associated with the Trinamool Congress and were primarily stockpiling these weapons by leveraging their influential positions. "They used local fisheries and abandoned houses as safe zones to stash weapons and evade searches by the police," he added.
As local fishermen cast their nets into the pond in the morning, a series of lethal firearms were hauled up. The weapons included modern automatic pistols, single-shot guns, and a large quantity of live ammunition. Investigators are looking into the purpose behind stockpiling such a large quantity of deadly weapons and determining at whose behest this was done.
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