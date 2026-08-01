Bengal STF Nabs Close Aide Of Suspected JeM Associate From Jharkhand
Arpita Sarkar was an active member of the terror network and was primarily deployed for 'honey-trap' operations. Hamim Mondal was arrested in Bardhaman on Friday.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Kolkata/Sahibganj: Arpita Sarkar, a close aide of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) associate Hamim Mondal, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police from the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.
Sources said Sarkar was apprehended on Friday night after STF members unearthed her alleged links with Mondal during his interrogation. Acting on the leads, an STF team went to Sahibganj and arrested her with assistance from the local police.
She was brought back to Bardhaman for questioning, as the STF believes that she was an active member of the network and primarily deployed for 'honey-trap' operations. She is expected to be produced before a Kolkata court on Saturday, where the prosecution will seek her police custody for further questioning.
Mondal was arrested on Friday from a residential flat in a housing complex in Burdwan town of Purba Bardhaman. During searches, STF personnel reportedly recovered incriminating documents relating to the schedule and movements of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, raising suspicions that he could have been a potential target.
STF sources said Je planned to gather intelligence on the movements of various BJP and RSS leaders in West Bengal, along with other critical information. It is suspected that a network was established using Mondal to achieve this objective. A lower court on Friday remanded Mondal to 14 days of STF custody.
STF claimed that Mondal maintained direct links with the group headed by Sajjad Bhat, identified as a key accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
Officials noted that the security cover of Adhikari has been periodically reviewed and upgraded by the Union government based on central intelligence inputs, which had indicated potential threats from extremist organisations.
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