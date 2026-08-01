ETV Bharat / state

Bengal STF Nabs Close Aide Of Suspected JeM Associate From Jharkhand

Kolkata/Sahibganj: Arpita Sarkar, a close aide of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) associate Hamim Mondal, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police from the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

Sources said Sarkar was apprehended on Friday night after STF members unearthed her alleged links with Mondal during his interrogation. Acting on the leads, an STF team went to Sahibganj and arrested her with assistance from the local police.

She was brought back to Bardhaman for questioning, as the STF believes that she was an active member of the network and primarily deployed for 'honey-trap' operations. She is expected to be produced before a Kolkata court on Saturday, where the prosecution will seek her police custody for further questioning.

Mondal was arrested on Friday from a residential flat in a housing complex in Burdwan town of Purba Bardhaman. During searches, STF personnel reportedly recovered incriminating documents relating to the schedule and movements of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, raising suspicions that he could have been a potential target.