ETV Bharat / state

Bengal STF Arrests TMC MLA Dilip Mondal From Puri Over Threat Case

Puri/Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was arrested in Odisha's Puri by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in a joint operation with Odisha Police, officials said on Wednesday.

Mondal, the MLA from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district, was allegedly absconding for the past several weeks in connection with multiple cases, including allegations of threatening Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to police sources, Mondal had checked into a hotel in Puri around 10 PM on Tuesday along with another person. Acting on intelligence inputs, teams of the West Bengal STF and Odisha Police reached the hotel on Wednesday morning and arrested him.

Dilip Mishra, the general manager of the hotel, said, "Dilip Mondal and another person arrived at our hotel at 10 PM last night. This morning at 9 AM, Puri police and West Bengal police reached our hotel and arrested Mondal."

The hotel, where Dilip Mondal was staying in Puri (ETV Bharat)

The arrest comes days after a video of the former Transport Minister went viral on social media, in which he was heard purportedly issuing threats to workers and supporters of West Bengal BJP and making provocative remarks.