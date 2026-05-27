Bengal STF Arrests TMC MLA Dilip Mondal From Puri Over Threat Case
The former Bengal minister was arrested from a hotel in Puri by the West Bengal STF with Odisha Police assistance.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Puri/Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was arrested in Odisha's Puri by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in a joint operation with Odisha Police, officials said on Wednesday.
Mondal, the MLA from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district, was allegedly absconding for the past several weeks in connection with multiple cases, including allegations of threatening Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.
According to police sources, Mondal had checked into a hotel in Puri around 10 PM on Tuesday along with another person. Acting on intelligence inputs, teams of the West Bengal STF and Odisha Police reached the hotel on Wednesday morning and arrested him.
Dilip Mishra, the general manager of the hotel, said, "Dilip Mondal and another person arrived at our hotel at 10 PM last night. This morning at 9 AM, Puri police and West Bengal police reached our hotel and arrested Mondal."
The arrest comes days after a video of the former Transport Minister went viral on social media, in which he was heard purportedly issuing threats to workers and supporters of West Bengal BJP and making provocative remarks.
Police officials had earlier conducted raids at several locations linked to Mondal in Bishnupur and adjoining areas, including his residence in Pailan, as part of the investigation. Officials said documents, financial records and electronic devices were examined during the searches, but Mondal remained untraceable.
Sources said the investigation gained momentum after the arrest of Mondal’s son, Arghya Mondal. During questioning, investigators allegedly obtained contact details of several relatives and close associates.
Subsequent analysis of mobile phone location data and communication records led investigators to suspect that Mondal was hiding outside West Bengal. Police later traced his location to a hotel in Puri, where he was allegedly staying under a false identity.
Following confirmation of the inputs, the STF launched a late-night operation in coordination with Odisha Police and arrested Mondal from the hotel premises early Wednesday.
However, no official statement regarding the operation has yet been issued by Bhawani Bhawan (Police Headquarter) in West Bengal. However, a state police official stated that Mondal has been arrested in Puri following a successful joint operation conducted in collaboration with the Odisha Police. He will be taken to West Bengal after completion of legal formalities.
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