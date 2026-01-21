Bengal SIR: Mamata Asks DMs To Strictly Follow SC Directives; Claims People Being Harassed Over 'Logical Discrepancies'
The CM stated that documents declared valid by Supreme Court must be accepted during hearings without exception, and DMs must issue receipts for document submissions.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
Kolkata: People must not be harassed in the name of "logical discrepancies" and district magistrates must strictly adhere to the Supreme Court's instructions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said as she unexpectedly joined a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty at state secretariat 'Nabanna' with the district magistrates on Tuesday.
"The CM made it clear that all hearings related to SIR must be conducted strictly in accordance with the apex court's directives. She specifically instructed officials to ensure that people are not put to inconvenience under the pretext of logical discrepancies," PTI reported, quoting a senior official.
On Monday, the Supreme Court had directed the poll panel to publish the list of voters to be scrutinised for "logical discrepancies", give receipts for documents submitted by them and allow booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties to accompany voters during the hearings.
The chief minister said people were facing difficulties due to the SIR hearings over "logical discrepancies", and the issue must be approached with a humanitarian perspective.
"She underlined that documents declared valid by the Supreme Court must be accepted during hearings without exception. District magistrates were also instructed to ensure that receipts are issued after documents are submitted," the official said.
Banerjee said that alternative arrangements must be made for voters unable to attend hearings on the designated dates. She said that while the Election Commission's work must proceed, the state's development programmes should not be disrupted "under any circumstance".
State officials need not be fearful as her government stood firmly with them, Banerjee added. Her directives come amid the Election Commission deputing 11 more observers to West Bengal, taking the total number of Roll Observers in the state to 20.
Read More: