ETV Bharat / state

Bengal SIR: Mamata Asks DMs To Strictly Follow SC Directives; Claims People Being Harassed Over 'Logical Discrepancies'

Kolkata: People must not be harassed in the name of "logical discrepancies" and district magistrates must strictly adhere to the Supreme Court's instructions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said as she unexpectedly joined a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty at state secretariat 'Nabanna' with the district magistrates on Tuesday.

"The CM made it clear that all hearings related to SIR must be conducted strictly in accordance with the apex court's directives. She specifically instructed officials to ensure that people are not put to inconvenience under the pretext of logical discrepancies," PTI reported, quoting a senior official.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had directed the poll panel to publish the list of voters to be scrutinised for "logical discrepancies", give receipts for documents submitted by them and allow booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties to accompany voters during the hearings.

The chief minister said people were facing difficulties due to the SIR hearings over "logical discrepancies", and the issue must be approached with a humanitarian perspective.