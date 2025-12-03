Bengal 'SIR Fear': Dozens Of Sex Workers, Voters 'Missing' In Asansol's Red-Light Areas
These "missing" names prove that the list either contains fake voters or Bangladeshi infiltrators, alleged the BJP.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST
Asansol/Kulti: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, hundreds of voters in the red-light areas of Kulti, Lachipur, Chabka and Bandangpalli, have suddenly gone "missing".
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) said they are repeatedly visiting the houses but are unable to trace many sex workers and other residents who are listed as voters.
According to BLOs, in some booths, around 70-85 voters are untraceable. Many names which figured in the 2022 voter list, are now not found at the given addresses. "We went five times to some houses. People say they lived here earlier, but no one knows where they have gone," a BLO said.
With the deadline for the verification work approaching, no one knows what will happen or what the officials should do next.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that these "missing" names prove that the list contains fake voters or Bangladeshi infiltrators. They also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of using these "fake voter" for political advantage during polls.
However, TMC leaders dismissed the claim, saying nothing unusual is happening and that such movement is normal in red-light areas where residents frequently change locations.
To help the process, the Election Commission has started announcing through loudspeakers in Kulti, urging those who have not collected their enumeration forms to do so immediately. Yet many remain unreachable.
Sex workers' organisation 'Durbar' is assisting BLOs. Ravi Ghosh, a field coordinator, said that many sex workers come from districts like Murshidabad, Nadia, Bangaon and Birbhum. "Many of them keep a voter card in their village as their permanent address. Some may have taken the enumeration form there instead. We are contacting them and making them aware," he said.
BLO Dev Kumar, who handles Booth 113 in Bandangpalli, said, "There are 814 voters in my list, but I can't trace 60-70 of them. Being a red-light area, many may not come forward due to fear or other reasons."
The district administration officials said the verification process is being conducted strictly under Election Commission rules. For voters who still cannot be traced, officials will take further action as per the prescribed guidelines.
Also Read:
1. INDIA Bloc Claims Win As Centre Agrees To Debate SIR On Dec 9 In LS
2. 'People Are Terrified': Mamata Blames Centre For SIR, Announces Financial Help For Dead BLOs' Kin