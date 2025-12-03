ETV Bharat / state

Bengal 'SIR Fear': Dozens Of Sex Workers, Voters 'Missing' In Asansol's Red-Light Areas

Asansol/Kulti: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, hundreds of voters in the red-light areas of Kulti, Lachipur, Chabka and Bandangpalli, have suddenly gone "missing".

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) said they are repeatedly visiting the houses but are unable to trace many sex workers and other residents who are listed as voters.

According to BLOs, in some booths, around 70-85 voters are untraceable. Many names which figured in the 2022 voter list, are now not found at the given addresses. "We went five times to some houses. People say they lived here earlier, but no one knows where they have gone," a BLO said.

With the deadline for the verification work approaching, no one knows what will happen or what the officials should do next.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that these "missing" names prove that the list contains fake voters or Bangladeshi infiltrators. They also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of using these "fake voter" for political advantage during polls.