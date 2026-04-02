ETV Bharat / state

Bengal SIR: Ex-Secretary Of SEC Left Out Of Supplementary Voter List

Residents block a road by burning tyres in the Dharampur area of Manikchak while protesting against the removal of names from the voter list during the SIR process ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Malda on Wednesday, April 1 ( IANS )

Kolkata: The person who once determined whether an individual was eligible to vote or not, today found his own name missing from West Bengal voter list.

Retired WBCS officer, Osman Gani, who served as a secretary of the State Election Commission and was also appointed as an election observer by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has been excluded from the supplementary list, which includes names placed under adjudication after post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rolls published on February 28.

Till date, six supplementary lists have been published and around five million names have been processed, of which, 45 percent have been excluded. Gani's name was dropped from the second supplementary list though the names of his wife and daughter are present.

Gani, a resident of the Park Circus area, is a voter in the 161 Ballygunge Assembly constituency. He said that his name appeared in both the 2002 and 2025 voter lists. His mother's name was also included in the 2002 voter list but his father's name was not included in that list since he had already passed away. Also, there were no issues regarding data mapping. However, among the entire Gani family, he is the only member who has been included in the list of "logical discrepancies."