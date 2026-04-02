Bengal SIR: Ex-Secretary Of SEC Left Out Of Supplementary Voter List
EC neither issued any notice to Osman Ghani nor cited any reason for leaving him out, writes ETV Bharat's Papri Chatterjee.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Kolkata: The person who once determined whether an individual was eligible to vote or not, today found his own name missing from West Bengal voter list.
Retired WBCS officer, Osman Gani, who served as a secretary of the State Election Commission and was also appointed as an election observer by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has been excluded from the supplementary list, which includes names placed under adjudication after post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rolls published on February 28.
Till date, six supplementary lists have been published and around five million names have been processed, of which, 45 percent have been excluded. Gani's name was dropped from the second supplementary list though the names of his wife and daughter are present.
Gani, a resident of the Park Circus area, is a voter in the 161 Ballygunge Assembly constituency. He said that his name appeared in both the 2002 and 2025 voter lists. His mother's name was also included in the 2002 voter list but his father's name was not included in that list since he had already passed away. Also, there were no issues regarding data mapping. However, among the entire Gani family, he is the only member who has been included in the list of "logical discrepancies."
Gani said that during the recent SIR hearings, he was neither summoned nor asked by the Election Commission to submit any document or served any notice. Thus, he remains unaware of as to why his name was struck out from the list. When he contacted the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), the latter was unable to provide any explanation. The District Election Officer (South) too could not cite any reason for leaving him out.
When contacted by ETV Bharat, Ghani said, "I am an Indian citizen by birth and yet my name was struck out. The name of a retired civil servant has been removed from the voter roll. Are any laws or regulations being adhered to at all? The very concept of natural justice has ceased to exist."
Gani said he is currently gathering necessary documents and preparing to approach the Appellate Tribunal. The list of 13 documents provided by the Commission includes two specific documents for government employees - appointment letter and the Pension Payment Order (PPO). Gani intends to file an appeal before the Tribunal, presenting his passport along with all other documents.
Also Read