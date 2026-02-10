Bengal SIR: Final Electoral Roll Likely By Feb 28; Over 8K Group-B Officers To Join Duties From Today
Published : February 10, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the final electoral roll in the state will not be published before February 21, while efforts are being made to release it by the end of this month.
He also confirmed that 8,505 Group B officers will join their SIR duties from today (Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026). Recently, the Election Commission of India argued before the Supreme Court that the West Bengal government had provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers for the SIR exercise. Following it, the state government said it was ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The Supreme Court had on Monday extended the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted by affected persons during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by one week beyond February 14, as this process is likely to take some time. This process is to help electoral registration officers (EROs) make appropriate decisions.
“The final voter list will not be published before February 21. We will try to publish it by February 28,” Agarwal said while briefing the media on Monday.
Giving an update on the revision process, he said that hearings have been completed in around 1.39 crore cases, while documents have been uploaded in nearly 1.06 crore cases.
Agarwal also said that the state government has provided the names of 8,505 Group-B officers for election-related duties. “They will join from tomorrow. After two days of training, the new micro-observers will get their log-in credentials within five to seven days,” he said on Monday.
On grievance redressal, the CEO said, “After the final voter list is published, if a voter’s name does not appear, they can apply to the District Election Officer within five days. If the DEO does not dispose of the application, the voter can approach the state CEO within the next five days.”
It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, has movedthe Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India, challenging the SIR of the electoral roll in her state. Her plea seeks the quashing of all SIR-related orders issued by the ECI on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025.
In this regard, the Election Commission recently told the Supreme Court that deliberate and systematic attempts were being made to "derail, paralyse and frustrate" its SIR in West Bengal.
In its affidavit, the poll panel alleged the complicity of the state government, some elected representatives of the ruling party and other party functionaries who properly planned and acted to stop the SIR by any means -- fair or foul.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would not allow anyone to create an impediment in the exercise. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria noted the affidavit filed by the EC and said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter.
