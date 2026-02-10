ETV Bharat / state

Bengal SIR: Final Electoral Roll Likely By Feb 28; Over 8K Group-B Officers To Join Duties From Today

File photo of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta, and others during a meeting on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at CEO office in Kolkata on Dec 10, 2025. ( ANI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the final electoral roll in the state will not be published before February 21, while efforts are being made to release it by the end of this month.

He also confirmed that 8,505 Group B officers will join their SIR duties from today (Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026). Recently, the Election Commission of India argued before the Supreme Court that the West Bengal government had provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers for the SIR exercise. Following it, the state government said it was ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The Supreme Court had on Monday extended the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted by affected persons during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by one week beyond February 14, as this process is likely to take some time. This process is to help electoral registration officers (EROs) make appropriate decisions.

“The final voter list will not be published before February 21. We will try to publish it by February 28,” Agarwal said while briefing the media on Monday.

Giving an update on the revision process, he said that hearings have been completed in around 1.39 crore cases, while documents have been uploaded in nearly 1.06 crore cases.

Agarwal also said that the state government has provided the names of 8,505 Group-B officers for election-related duties. “They will join from tomorrow. After two days of training, the new micro-observers will get their log-in credentials within five to seven days,” he said on Monday.