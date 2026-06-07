ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Set To Join Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Kolkata: In a major step towards universal health coverage, West Bengal is set to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) — the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme — on Monday.

It will become the 36th state/union territory to implement AB PM-JAY, marking a major milestone in the journey towards achieving equitable and accessible healthcare for all citizens.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for its implementation will be signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the state Department of Health and Family Welfare at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Centre.

The ceremony will be presided over by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, with attendance of Union Ministers Pratap Rao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and senior officials, the statement said.