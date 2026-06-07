Bengal Set To Join Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY
It will become the 36th state/union territory to implement the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, offering cover of up to Rs five lakh.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major step towards universal health coverage, West Bengal is set to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) — the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme — on Monday.
It will become the 36th state/union territory to implement AB PM-JAY, marking a major milestone in the journey towards achieving equitable and accessible healthcare for all citizens.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for its implementation will be signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the state Department of Health and Family Welfare at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Centre.
The ceremony will be presided over by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, with attendance of Union Ministers Pratap Rao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and senior officials, the statement said.
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY provides health cover of up to Rs five lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to eligible beneficiaries. Since its launch, the scheme has emerged as a cornerstone of India's healthcare transformation, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure and improving access to quality treatment through a vast network of empanelled public and private hospitals.
The implementation of AB PM-JAY in Bengal is expected to extend financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure to millions of eligible beneficiaries while enabling seamless portability of healthcare benefits across the country, the statement said.
It will also strengthen the state's healthcare ecosystem by enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare services, it added.
Also Read