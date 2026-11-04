Bengal School Education Dept Directs Offices Under It To Display Netaji's Portrait Prominently
The notification issued on Tuesday by the Joint Director of School Education states that the specific portrait will be approved by the Cultural Affairs Department.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education Department has directed all government offices falling under it to display a specific portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a prominent and visible location so that it catches everyone's attention.
The notification to this effect, issued on Tuesday by Joint Director of School Education Debjyoti Baral, explicitly states that the specific portrait will be approved by the state government.
"The competent authority has granted approval for the display of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait in all government offices under the administrative purview of this department," it stated.
District Inspectors (DI) of Schools covering both primary and secondary education have been instructed to take the necessary steps to implement the directive.
Sources in the administration said offices are not permitted to display just any image of Netaji available in the market and must use the specific portrait approved by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. Arrangements have been made to procure these portraits from the Uttirno building in Alipore.
The notification designated Assistant District Inspector (ADI) Rana Debdas as the nodal officer responsible for the distribution of the portraits to DIs.
Furthermore, district education officials have been tasked with ensuring that all subordinate offices under their jurisdiction promptly obtain these portraits and display them in a prominent location, with the respect and dignity they deserve.
"Please issue the necessary directives to ensure that all subordinate offices under your administrative control procure these portraits immediately and display them in a visible and appropriate location within their respective office premises," the notification reads.
The initiative has been taken to honour national icons and to highlight the ideals of Netaji within government offices. This decision was finalised following a high-level meeting between the officials of the Information and Culture Department and the School Education Department.
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