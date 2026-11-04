ETV Bharat / state

Bengal School Education Dept Directs Offices Under It To Display Netaji's Portrait Prominently

The headquarters of the West Bengal School Education Department. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education Department has directed all government offices falling under it to display a specific portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a prominent and visible location so that it catches everyone's attention.

The notification to this effect, issued on Tuesday by Joint Director of School Education Debjyoti Baral, explicitly states that the specific portrait will be approved by the state government.

"The competent authority has granted approval for the display of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait in all government offices under the administrative purview of this department," it stated. District Inspectors (DI) of Schools covering both primary and secondary education have been instructed to take the necessary steps to implement the directive. Sources in the administration said offices are not permitted to display just any image of Netaji available in the market and must use the specific portrait approved by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. Arrangements have been made to procure these portraits from the Uttirno building in Alipore.