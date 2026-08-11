ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Road Renaming Row: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Replaces Netaji On Birbhum Street Board

The CPI-M leaders have already submitted deputations to both the Rampurhat Municipality and the Sub-Divisional Officer demanding that the road's original name be restored. They have put up posters of Netaji throughout Rampurhat, calling upon the public to rise up in protest.

However, the Municipality chairman claimed he had not granted permission for road renaming though the BJP had submitted a request. The CPI-M has been vocal in its opposition to the road renaming and the Congress has also condemned the move.

A saffron-coloured board reading 'Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road' has been installed on a three-kilometre stretch from Panchmatha crossing to Jhannjhania Bridge, which was traditionally known as 'Netaji Subhas Road'. The board displays photographs of Soumen Bhakat, Trinamool Congress leader and chairman of Rampurhat Municipality, standing next to BJP MLA Dhruba Saha.

Sanjeeb Mallick, a member of the CPI-M's Birbhum District Secretariat, said, "The BJP MLA and the Municipality Chairman have suddenly renamed Netaji Subhas Road. Perhaps the MLA is unfamiliar with cultural norms. Roads cannot be renamed in this manner. The BJP and RSS aim to erase the history of India's freedom movement and its pluralistic culture, seeking instead to rewrite history to suit their own agenda. We, along with all Left parties and right-thinking citizens, have raised our voices against this conduct."

CPI-M has put up Netaji's posters, urging residents to protest against the road renaming move (ETV Bharat)

Congress leaders said that renaming the road is both unjust and illegal. Milton Rashid, general secretary of the state Congress and a former MLA, said, "As a former MLA and a lawyer, I know that an MLA has no authority to rename or name a road; that is the government's job. The MLA's task is to do social service. Secondly, while Syama Prasad Mookerjee may be a towering figure for the BJP, Netaji holds a far greater stature for all Indians; Netaji represents an emotion. By replacing his name, they have committed an act that is both unjust and illegal."

Rampurhat Municipality chairman Soumen Bhakat said there are specific protocols for naming roads. First, a proposal must be passed by the municipal board and communicated to the state administration; subsequent steps are taken only after receiving directives from the state government, he said.

"I did receive a request from the BJP to name a road after Syama Prasad Mookerjee. However, I cannot simply change a road's name while occupying this chair. Nor is it easy to abruptly alter a name that already honours a distinguished figure. The municipality has not changed any name so far; the road retains its original name. We have merely received a request to change it," he said

Hitting out at the CPI-M for opposing the road renaming, Rampurhat BJP MLA Dhruba Saha said, "The CPI-M once called Netaji, 'Tojo's dog'. We certainly don't need to learn from them how to respect Netaji! Netaji holds a place in our hearts. We did not find any official municipal records regarding the road's name; the renaming was carried out in the presence of the municipality chairman. I will not entertain the CPI-M's sycophancy. We are the ones who accord the utmost respect to Netaji. Let those who wish to stir up controversy do so; I have nothing further to say on this matter."

Since the BJP came to power in Bengal, there has been widespread discussion regarding 'Bharat Keshari' Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his birth and death anniversaries have recently been observed with great fanfare across the state.

Recently, addressing a gathering, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya labelled members of the Forward Bloc, a party founded by Netaji, as "goons", sparking intense controversy. Similarly, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj used derogatory language regarding Netaji, although he later claimed that the media had misinterpreted his remarks.