Bengal Residents Sunali, Son Brought Back To India From Bangladesh

Malda: The 26-year-old Birbhum resident Sunali Khatun and her son Sabir, earlier pushed back into Bangladesh despite being Indian citizens by the Border Security Force (BSF), were repatriated to India through the Malda border in north Bengal on Friday evening after spending 103 days in a Bangladeshi prison as alleged 'infiltrators'.

Their homecoming bcame possible after a Supreme Court direction to the Centre to bring her back, officials said. No clarity was, however, received on when the four other deportees, who continue to remain in Bangladesh and whose repatriation has also been ordered by the Supreme Court, would be brought back.

An official said that Sunali, in her advanced stage of pregnancy, was handed over to an officer of the rank of deputy high commissioner around 7 pm from where the duo was first taken to the BSF camp at Mehedipur for formalities, and later moved to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for medical tests.

She would be transported her residence at the Dorjee Para area of Paikar village in Murarai in Birbhum district on Saturday if doctors certified her fit to travel, he added. Picked up by the Katju Nagar police in Delhi on June 18 from the Bengali Basti in Sector 26, Rohini -- where she lived for over two decades and worked as a ragpicker and waste collector -- on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national, Sunali, along with her husband Danesh and her son, were subsequently pushed to Bangladesh following orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The deportation also included another family from the same Birbhum village -- Sweety Bibi and her two sons, Qurban Sheikh (16) and Imam Dewan (6). All six were detained at the Chapai Nawabgunj correctional facility in Bangladesh from August 20 as alleged "infiltrators" until a judicial magistrate granted bail to the detainees on December 1 on a bond of Tk 5,000 each.

The Union government had challenged a Calcutta High Court division bench order passed on September 26 -- which directed the Centre to facilitate the return of Sunali and five other migrant workers from Bengal and set a four-week deadline to execute the order -- before the Supreme Court.