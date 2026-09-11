Pushed Into Bangladesh A Year Ago, Trapped In Paperwork Nightmare Now: Sonali Khatun Remains 'Undocumented' Even After Homecoming
Sonali possesses no Aadhaar, ration card, PAN, or voter card as her family alleges that these documents remain in the custody of the Delhi Police.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Paikar: "I will return to my country". Fueled by her sheer determination, Sonali Khatun fought a battle for nearly a year, and her strong determination ensured her return. Yet, even after coming back to her home, she hasn't truly returned to a normal life.
The reason is the absence of documents proving her Indian citizenship. She possesses no Aadhaar, ration card, PAN, or voter card. Her family alleges that all these documents remain in the custody of the Delhi Police. Consequently, despite returning under Supreme Court orders, the doors to government schemes remain closed to Sonali and her family.
A family of 13 now lives in the Darjipara area under the jurisdiction of Paikar Police Station in Murarai, Birbhum. They live at a dilapidated mud house with a tiled roof covered in plastic sheeting; water leaks inside whenever it rains. Work is irregular; there is no guarantee of employment the day after finding work. They receive neither rations nor benefits from government schemes. The family also alleges that despite applying for the Awas Yojana housing scheme, they have not received a house.
However, their greatest fear lies elsewhere. "What if they arrest us again?" Haunted by this dread, Sonali and her husband, Danesh Sheikh, are afraid to step out for work. Having endured the harrowing experience of being detained on suspicion of being ‘Bangladeshi’ and subsequently crossing the barbed-wire border into Bangladesh, they lack the courage to venture out again without proper documentation.
Sonali says, "We receive no government benefits. Work here is sporadic—available one day and unavailable the next. It is a struggle just to arrange food for so many people. The Delhi Police have all our belongings. We don't even get rations. Our house is crumbling, and water leaks through the roof.”
She continues, “I have applied for a house multiple times, but nothing has happened. Still, being able to return to my own country means a lot. I was born on this soil and grew up playing here. Returning here was a matter of sheer determination. I wanted my child to be born in India."
That wish, too, was fulfilled. After returning to the country, Sonali gave birth to a baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital on January 5.
The Day of Return
The incident dates back to June 18, 2025. Sonali and her family were working in the Rohini area of Delhi. Due to low local wages, Danesh Sheikh and several family members travelled to Delhi for work—taking up jobs ranging from masonry to domestic cleaning.
It is alleged that the Delhi Police first detained Danesh. Subsequently, Sonali—who was eight months pregnant—along with her two children, her sister-in-law, Sweety Bibi, and Sweety’s children, were also detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The family claims they presented various identity documents to the police, including Aadhaar, ration cards, and PAN cards, and informed them that their home was in Birbhum, West Bengal. Despite this, they were told they would be sent back to their "home country."
Initially, Sonali and her family believed they were being sent back to their home in West Bengal. Instead, they were driven towards the Assam border. The family alleges that they were confined in a room under police guard for approximately eight days.
On June 26, the family was taken to the barbed-wire fence at the border. According to Sonali, a river lay ahead with chest-deep water. They were ordered to cross the river at gunpoint; she further alleges that they were threatened with being shot if they looked back.
Crossing Water and Forests to Reach Jail
After crossing the border into Bangladesh, another harrowing chapter began. The family claims they had no acquaintances in Bangladesh and they had no idea where to go or what to eat. They spent several days wandering through forests and surviving on water alone. Eventually, they found a village where locals provided them with food. Sonali and the others explained that they were Indian and wished to return home.
While attempting to return, they were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The family stated that a BGB officer, upon hearing their story, gave them 2,000 taka, Bangladesh currency, and advised them to go to Dhaka, suggesting that arrangements for their return to India could be made from there. However, Sonali, Danesh, and their relatives were arrested by the Chapainawabganj police while en route to Dhaka. News of the arrest subsequently reached their village.
One Villager’s Fight
Mafijul Islam, a social worker from Paikar village, accompanied Sonali’s father, Bhadu Sheikh, to the Calcutta High Court. On September 26, 2025, the High Court ordered their repatriation. The matter later reached the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the family reported that their Indian citizenship was established in the Chapainawabganj Sadar Court on October 3, 2025. Ultimately, following a Supreme Court order, they were brought back to India. Sonali and her family returned on December 5, but their troubles did not end.
No 'Proof of Citizenship' Even After Returning
The family alleges that essential documents—including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, PAN cards, and voter ID cards—remain in the custody of the Delhi Police. Consequently, they face obstacles in accessing benefits ranging from rations to various government schemes.
Sonali says, "I don't get rations because I lack the documents. I have no Annapurna Bhandar access, nor do I have Swasthya Sathi or Ayushman Bharat cards. I receive no old-age allowance. I applied for the Awas Yojana housing scheme but haven't received a house. I haven't even been issued a job card for the 100-day work scheme."
The family further alleges that they were in custody in Bangladesh during the SIR process conducted in the state before the Assembly elections, preventing them from participating in that procedure.
Despite the advent of a new government amid promise, Sonali and her family continue to suffer. They allege that no public representative has visited them to check on their well-being so far.
'Where do we go now?'
Danesh’s fear is even more palpable. He says, "I went away for work because there were no wages here. The Delhi Police detained me, claiming I was Bangladeshi. I fought hard to return home. Now, there isn't proper work here either. I can't provide food for everyone. The Delhi Police have kept all our documents, so I’m afraid to go out for work. What if they arrest me again? If we had job opportunities here, why would we go elsewhere? We would just work here and support our family."
In short: going out for work brings the fear of lacking documents. Staying at the village means no work and accessing government services requires identity proof—yet the family possesses no such documents.
‘We are Indian citizens’
A sense of relief and helplessness can be felt from the words of Sonali’s mother, Jyotsna Bibi. Her daughter and son-in-law have returned—and she considers it a “huge blessing”. Yet, there is no work, no guarantee of food, and they are living at a dilapidated house.
She says, "We are citizens of India; why would we be considered natives of Bangladesh? We grew up here. We will stay in India. I went to Delhi once and Kolkata once to bring my daughter and son-in-law back. Those were harrowing times. Now they are here, but there is no work. We don't receive anything from the government either."
Neighbour Jasmin Khatun echoes these sentiments. She asserts that Sonali and her family have lived at the area since childhood. "They are locals; they grew up here. The whole neighbourhood was upset when we heard they had been sent to Bangladesh. Now, they have no work, and their home is in poor condition."
Mafijul Islam, who spearheaded the fight for their return, says, "The battle to bring them back was incredibly difficult. I personally spent nearly a month in Bangladesh. Now that they are back home, no one checks on them. All their documents are with the Delhi Police. They aren't receiving any government benefits either."
A year ago, the question arose whether Sonali and her family were Indian. A court battle provided the answer. Yet, a year later, a new question arises: if, despite being proven Indian, one does not possess the documents to prove it, how valid is their identity in the eyes of the state?
It is alleged that despite approaching the Delhi Police, the documents were not obtained. A senior district administration official stated that since the matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the Delhi Police, they have no direct role to play. The family must either communicate with the Delhi Police or draw the attention of the apex court.
Thus, the mud house in Paikor village now holds more than just stories of hardship; it bears the sorrow of a family unable to return to a normal life despite a long struggle. Sonali has returned from Bangladesh, yet she claims that her family is without government entitlements, and the assurance of a life free from fear remains a distant reality.
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