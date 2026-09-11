ETV Bharat / state

Pushed Into Bangladesh A Year Ago, Trapped In Paperwork Nightmare Now: Sonali Khatun Remains 'Undocumented' Even After Homecoming

Paikar: "I will return to my country". Fueled by her sheer determination, Sonali Khatun fought a battle for nearly a year, and her strong determination ensured her return. Yet, even after coming back to her home, she hasn't truly returned to a normal life.

The reason is the absence of documents proving her Indian citizenship. She possesses no Aadhaar, ration card, PAN, or voter card. Her family alleges that all these documents remain in the custody of the Delhi Police. Consequently, despite returning under Supreme Court orders, the doors to government schemes remain closed to Sonali and her family.

A family of 13 now lives in the Darjipara area under the jurisdiction of Paikar Police Station in Murarai, Birbhum. They live at a dilapidated mud house with a tiled roof covered in plastic sheeting; water leaks inside whenever it rains. Work is irregular; there is no guarantee of employment the day after finding work. They receive neither rations nor benefits from government schemes. The family also alleges that despite applying for the Awas Yojana housing scheme, they have not received a house.

However, their greatest fear lies elsewhere. "What if they arrest us again?" Haunted by this dread, Sonali and her husband, Danesh Sheikh, are afraid to step out for work. Having endured the harrowing experience of being detained on suspicion of being ‘Bangladeshi’ and subsequently crossing the barbed-wire border into Bangladesh, they lack the courage to venture out again without proper documentation.

Sonali says, "We receive no government benefits. Work here is sporadic—available one day and unavailable the next. It is a struggle just to arrange food for so many people. The Delhi Police have all our belongings. We don't even get rations. Our house is crumbling, and water leaks through the roof.”

She continues, “I have applied for a house multiple times, but nothing has happened. Still, being able to return to my own country means a lot. I was born on this soil and grew up playing here. Returning here was a matter of sheer determination. I wanted my child to be born in India."

That wish, too, was fulfilled. After returning to the country, Sonali gave birth to a baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital on January 5.

The Day of Return

The incident dates back to June 18, 2025. Sonali and her family were working in the Rohini area of ​​Delhi. Due to low local wages, Danesh Sheikh and several family members travelled to Delhi for work—taking up jobs ranging from masonry to domestic cleaning.

It is alleged that the Delhi Police first detained Danesh. Subsequently, Sonali—who was eight months pregnant—along with her two children, her sister-in-law, Sweety Bibi, and Sweety’s children, were also detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The family claims they presented various identity documents to the police, including Aadhaar, ration cards, and PAN cards, and informed them that their home was in Birbhum, West Bengal. Despite this, they were told they would be sent back to their "home country."

Initially, Sonali and her family believed they were being sent back to their home in West Bengal. Instead, they were driven towards the Assam border. The family alleges that they were confined in a room under police guard for approximately eight days.

On June 26, the family was taken to the barbed-wire fence at the border. According to Sonali, a river lay ahead with chest-deep water. They were ordered to cross the river at gunpoint; she further alleges that they were threatened with being shot if they looked back.

Crossing Water and Forests to Reach Jail

After crossing the border into Bangladesh, another harrowing chapter began. The family claims they had no acquaintances in Bangladesh and they had no idea where to go or what to eat. They spent several days wandering through forests and surviving on water alone. Eventually, they found a village where locals provided them with food. Sonali and the others explained that they were Indian and wished to return home.

While attempting to return, they were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The family stated that a BGB officer, upon hearing their story, gave them 2,000 taka, Bangladesh currency, and advised them to go to Dhaka, suggesting that arrangements for their return to India could be made from there. However, Sonali, Danesh, and their relatives were arrested by the Chapainawabganj police while en route to Dhaka. News of the arrest subsequently reached their village.

One Villager’s Fight

Mafijul Islam, a social worker from Paikar village, accompanied Sonali’s father, Bhadu Sheikh, to the Calcutta High Court. On September 26, 2025, the High Court ordered their repatriation. The matter later reached the Supreme Court.