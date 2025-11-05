ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Records Two More Suicides Amid SIR Anxiety

Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday recorded two more suicides, allegedly linked to public anxiety over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, heightening political tensions in the state.

The two alleged suicides took place in Howrah and Murshidabad districts, taking the total number of such deaths reportedly connected to the SIR to five since October 28.

At Kandi of Murshidabad district, 45-year-old farmer Mahul Sheikh allegedly consumed pesticide while working in his field in the afternoon. He was first taken to Kandi Sub-Divisional Hospital and later to Berhampore Medical College and Hospital, where he died en route, police said.

"He had been anxious after discovering that his name was missing from the 2002 voter list and feared potential consequences under the SIR initiative," a senior police officer said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

The SIR is being conducted in the state based on the 2002 voter list. In the other incident, a 30-year-old man, Jahir Mal, was found hanging at his residence at Khalisani in Howrah district's Uluberia area in the morning.