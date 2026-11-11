Bengal Potato Farmers Fear Massive Loss As Huge Stock Yet To Reach Market
About 2.615 million metric tonnes or 32.67% of the total stock remain in cold storage as of October 31, report Pulak Jash and Palash Mukhopadhyay.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Bardhaman: Winter is about to set in, and it's time for potato cultivation in the Purba Bardhaman and Hooghly of West Bengal. While farmers are busy preparing the land in some areas, they are calculating the costs for seeds, fertilisers, and labour in others, as a huge stock lies in cold storage facilities across the state.
The crop season has begun on a discordant note, as farmers are already burdened by the losses incurred previously even before they can step into their fields.
The issue goes beyond just market prices and is intertwined with their debts, production costs, cold storage rentals, transportation, and competition in intra- and interstate markets. These factors have led to deep uncertainty over the economics of potato cultivation.
A Source of Livelihood
Purba Bardhaman is one of the major potato-producing districts, where the crop is cultivated on about 72,000 hectares. Many families across various blocks — including Kalna I & II, Memari I & II, Jamalpur, and Purbasthali I & II — rely on potato farming for their livelihoods. The preferred variety of potato here is Jyoti.
Favourable weather conditions in the last cropping season led to a good harvest. However, the assumption that higher production would automatically translate into greater profits for farmers has been proven wrong this time, as market demand did not increase proportionately.
Initially, many farmers were forced to sell their produce at low prices. However, some chose to store it in cold storage facilities, hoping for better rates. Yet, prices failed to meet expectations even during the festive season, as the price for a 'bond' (storage receipt) for a sack of potatoes in cold storage plummeted to just Rs 120.
Unsure about Covering Previous Losses
A new round of potato cultivation requires approximately Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per bigha for land preparation, seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and labour costs. If one cannot raise these funds by selling the previous season's harvest, it becomes difficult to even start the new cultivation cycle.
Ashish Ghosh, a potato farmer from Kalna, owns about 12 bighas of land. He said a farmer earns only Rs 80 to Rs 100 from a sack of potatoes. Yet, the cost of packaging alone is nearly Rs 70, which leaves a mere Rs 10 to Rs 30 even before accounting for other expenses. It is practically impossible to cover production costs, cold storage charges, or the burden of debt with such a meagre return.
Due to losses incurred over the past few years, repaying loans from cooperatives and moneylenders has become difficult. Furthermore, the avenues for securing new credit are steadily narrowing.
As Ashish puts it, "Farmers must first ensure their own survival before they can even consider settling their debts. Many in the younger generation are turning away from agriculture. For those who remain engaged in farming, it is often a matter of livelihood necessity rather than a guarantee of profit."
Dealing with Rising Costs
Shailen Ghosh, another farmer, echoed similar frustration. He points out that costs have risen across the board — from seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and land rent to marketing expenses. Yet, farmers have no say in determining the price of the potatoes they grow.
"When purchasing seeds, they are forced to pay the prices set by traders. Conversely, when it comes to selling their own harvest, they do not even have the opportunity to demand a fair price," he added.
The situation has reached a point where Ghosh is even considering giving up potato cultivation. However, he cannot afford to leave his land uncultivated and is compelled to prepare for the new season despite reluctance.
He argues that a government procurement system — similar to the one in place for paddy — is necessary for potatoes as well. "Financial aid alone will not provide a permanent solution. It is essential to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce," he added.
Hooghly Farmers Lose Rs 250 Per Sack
The situation in Hooghly is no different. According to local farmers, the cost of producing, packaging, and storing a 50-kg sack of potatoes in a cold storage facility comes to approximately Rs 380. Yet, these potatoes are being sold in the market for only Rs 130 to Rs 150 — at a loss of about Rs 230 to Rs 250 per sack.
Uttam Ghosh, a potato farmer from the district, alleged that the market for potatoes has suffered due to various obstacles encountered over the past three years in transporting to other states.
"Currently, a farmer earns only Rs 80 to Rs 100 from the sale of a single sack of potatoes, while the cost of packaging alone comes to nearly Rs 70. Once other expenses are deducted, the farmer is left with almost nothing. Far from being able to repay debts, it has become difficult even to manage daily household expenses," he said.
According to Ghosh, simply shipping raw potatoes to other states will not solve the problem, and an industry must be developed to process potatoes into various food products, including baby food.
"Increased investment in modern technology and the food processing sector could create alternative markets for the farmers' produce. At the same time, the government must take prompt action to ensure financial security for the farmers," he added.
Traders Count Losses
The slump in the potato market has also affected traders. According to Ashish Bag, a trader from Hooghly's Haripal, the demand for potatoes is lower this year compared to last year.
As farmers don't have cash in hand, their purchasing power has also declined. Consequently, both the sales and profits of traders have fallen. He also fears that the scale of potato cultivation may decline in the coming season.
"The impact is being felt across various levels — among seed and fertiliser dealers, labourers, packaging staff, cold storage owners, and transport operators. If farmers lack capital, their purchases for the new season will decline, which will, in turn, affect the entire supply chain," he said.
Huge Stock at Cold Storage Facilities
The severity of the situation is also evident from the statistics of cold storage facilities across Bengal. According to a report released on November 2 by the West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders' Association, about 8.005 million metric tonnes of potatoes were stored for the 2026 season.
By October 31, about 5.39 million metric tonnes had been removed from these facilities — meaning 67.33% of the total stock has reached the market. Consequently, 2.615 million metric tonnes or 32.67% of the total stock, remain in cold storage.
Hooghly leads in terms of the rate at which potatoes are being removed from cold storage relative to total stocks, with 71.24% already taken out. The corresponding figures for other regions are 69.86% in Bardhaman, 66.48% in Medinipur, 63% in North Bengal, 62.43% in Murshidabad, and 60.08% in Howrah. In other words, while there is some variation across districts in the volume of potatoes removed from cold storage, a vast quantity of potatoes remains unsold throughout the state.
Consequently, there is doubt as to how much market demand can truly be boosted merely by providing transport facilities or subsidies. A significant portion of the potatoes produced in the state is sent to other states. However, if they fail to remain competitive there, it remains questionable whether farmers will receive a fair price, even after their produce is released from cold storage.
Demand for Extension of Storage
Given this situation, the West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders' Association has demanded an extension for the storage of potatoes in cold storage facilities. Lalu Mukhopadhyay, its secretary, said it is not feasible to clear all potatoes kept in cold storage by November 30.
Consequently, they have requested that the storage period be extended until December 31, with the rental rates remaining unchanged. Furthermore, they have urged that the price of Rs 1,180 per quintal — as announced by the Chief Minister — be maintained for the year 2027 as well.
He estimates that if the storage period is extended, the quantity of potatoes remaining in cold storage by the end of the month could drop to approximately five lakh metric tonnes.
However, it remains questionable whether merely extending the deadline will solve the problem. Mukhopadhyay said about 40% to 50% of the potatoes produced in the state are sent to Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and Odisha, as well as to Bangladesh.
"Yet, the demand for Bengal's potatoes in these external markets is no longer what it used to be. Competition has intensified due to the influx of potatoes from other states. While transport subsidies may offer some relief, there is no guarantee that they will lead to a significant increase in the volume of potatoes being shipped out," he added.
Temporary Relief Insufficient
Farmers say temporary financial packages or extending the storage period are insufficient to address the challenges in the potato market. A government procurement system for potatoes — similar to the one in place for paddy — must be established.
Furthermore, there should be a greater focus on the potato processing industry. Developing facilities to manufacture various food products from potatoes — such as baby food, chips, and starch — could reduce reliance on the raw potato market and create new employment opportunities.
If the pricing of farmers' produce is left entirely to the market, they would face losses in years with bumper harvests. Conversely, low production could lead to supply shortages in the market. Therefore, stakeholders believe that long-term planning is essential across all stages — production, storage, marketing, and processing.
No Clarity on Reduced Acreage
The biggest question is how much land will be used for potato cultivation this time. In Purba Bardhaman, where potatoes are typically grown across approximately 72,000 hectares, the losses incurred during the last season could dampen enthusiasm for fresh planting. A similar concern exists in Hooghly.
However, no official figures have yet emerged regarding the extent to which the area under cultivation might decrease in each district for the new season.
But one thing is clear from farmers: this time, they cannot make decisions based solely on weather conditions or projected yields. Before heading into their fields, they must find answers to several questions — how much capital they have at their disposal, at what price they can sell their existing stock of potatoes, whether they will be able to secure loans, and whether they can expect a fair price for their new harvest.
Those familiar with the situation said potato farmers in Bengal are caught between the losses incurred from the previous harvest season and the substantial costs required for new cultivation. Farmers are weighing whether or not to continue with the cultivation on the very land that once sustained their family's dreams. If potato yields increase but fail to bring any profit, the future of potato cultivation in Bengal could well be called into question.
Also Read