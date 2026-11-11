ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Potato Farmers Fear Massive Loss As Huge Stock Yet To Reach Market

Purba Bardhaman is one of the major potato-producing districts, where the crop is cultivated on about 72,000 hectares. ( ETV Bharat )

Bardhaman: Winter is about to set in, and it's time for potato cultivation in the Purba Bardhaman and Hooghly of West Bengal. While farmers are busy preparing the land in some areas, they are calculating the costs for seeds, fertilisers, and labour in others, as a huge stock lies in cold storage facilities across the state.

The crop season has begun on a discordant note, as farmers are already burdened by the losses incurred previously even before they can step into their fields.

The issue goes beyond just market prices and is intertwined with their debts, production costs, cold storage rentals, transportation, and competition in intra- and interstate markets. These factors have led to deep uncertainty over the economics of potato cultivation.

A Source of Livelihood

Purba Bardhaman is one of the major potato-producing districts, where the crop is cultivated on about 72,000 hectares. Many families across various blocks — including Kalna I & II, Memari I & II, Jamalpur, and Purbasthali I & II — rely on potato farming for their livelihoods. The preferred variety of potato here is Jyoti.

Favourable weather conditions in the last cropping season led to a good harvest. However, the assumption that higher production would automatically translate into greater profits for farmers has been proven wrong this time, as market demand did not increase proportionately.

Initially, many farmers were forced to sell their produce at low prices. However, some chose to store it in cold storage facilities, hoping for better rates. Yet, prices failed to meet expectations even during the festive season, as the price for a 'bond' (storage receipt) for a sack of potatoes in cold storage plummeted to just Rs 120.

Unsure about Covering Previous Losses

A new round of potato cultivation requires approximately Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per bigha for land preparation, seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and labour costs. If one cannot raise these funds by selling the previous season's harvest, it becomes difficult to even start the new cultivation cycle.

Ashish Ghosh, a potato farmer from Kalna, owns about 12 bighas of land. He said a farmer earns only Rs 80 to Rs 100 from a sack of potatoes. Yet, the cost of packaging alone is nearly Rs 70, which leaves a mere Rs 10 to Rs 30 even before accounting for other expenses. It is practically impossible to cover production costs, cold storage charges, or the burden of debt with such a meagre return.

Due to losses incurred over the past few years, repaying loans from cooperatives and moneylenders has become difficult. Furthermore, the avenues for securing new credit are steadily narrowing.

A farmer earns only Rs 80 to Rs 100 from a sack of potatoes. (ETV Bharat)

As Ashish puts it, "Farmers must first ensure their own survival before they can even consider settling their debts. Many in the younger generation are turning away from agriculture. For those who remain engaged in farming, it is often a matter of livelihood necessity rather than a guarantee of profit."

Dealing with Rising Costs

Shailen Ghosh, another farmer, echoed similar frustration. He points out that costs have risen across the board — from seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and land rent to marketing expenses. Yet, farmers have no say in determining the price of the potatoes they grow.

"When purchasing seeds, they are forced to pay the prices set by traders. Conversely, when it comes to selling their own harvest, they do not even have the opportunity to demand a fair price," he added.

The situation has reached a point where Ghosh is even considering giving up potato cultivation. However, he cannot afford to leave his land uncultivated and is compelled to prepare for the new season despite reluctance.

He argues that a government procurement system — similar to the one in place for paddy — is necessary for potatoes as well. "Financial aid alone will not provide a permanent solution. It is essential to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce," he added.

Hooghly Farmers Lose Rs 250 Per Sack

The situation in Hooghly is no different. According to local farmers, the cost of producing, packaging, and storing a 50-kg sack of potatoes in a cold storage facility comes to approximately Rs 380. Yet, these potatoes are being sold in the market for only Rs 130 to Rs 150 — at a loss of about Rs 230 to Rs 250 per sack.

Uttam Ghosh, a potato farmer from the district, alleged that the market for potatoes has suffered due to various obstacles encountered over the past three years in transporting to other states.

"Currently, a farmer earns only Rs 80 to Rs 100 from the sale of a single sack of potatoes, while the cost of packaging alone comes to nearly Rs 70. Once other expenses are deducted, the farmer is left with almost nothing. Far from being able to repay debts, it has become difficult even to manage daily household expenses," he said.

According to Ghosh, simply shipping raw potatoes to other states will not solve the problem, and an industry must be developed to process potatoes into various food products, including baby food.

"Increased investment in modern technology and the food processing sector could create alternative markets for the farmers' produce. At the same time, the government must take prompt action to ensure financial security for the farmers," he added.

Traders Count Losses