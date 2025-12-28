ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Police Warns Of Fake Govt Loan Ads Using CM's Name

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police warned people of fake government loan advertisements using Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name and photographs being circulated on social media.

In a public advisory, the state police said anyone who falls for this trap could lose thousands of rupees. In its official X handle, West Bengal Police identified this online scam and provided information on what to look out for to avoid falling into the trap, and what to do if they become a victim.

"It has come to the notice of West Bengal Police that fraudsters are circulating misleading advertisements and social-media content, falsely using the name and photograph of Mamata Banerjee, Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, to lure people by offering: 'Instant loans', 'Loans without CIBIL score', 'Government-approved financial schemes' and 'Guaranteed loans with no verification'," said the state police.

The police clarified that no such loan scheme has been announced, endorsed or approved by the Chief Minister or the West Bengal government.