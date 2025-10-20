ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Opposition Leader Claims Repeated Attacks By Goons In Sunderbans

"This is a social event (inauguration of Kali Puja). All Hindus have come to the event. I have come as a Hindu. I did not come here to ask for votes for the party. I did not come with our party flag. They are trying to stop me on the road. They are banging the cars. They are standing in front of cars in protest. I have come here to attend a religious programme. I did not come here as a BJP leader," he added.

"In the South 24 Parganas district, today I faced repeated attacks from goons. The obstruction, vandalism and chaos were orchestrated by none other than TMC Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi with the aid and support of SP Koteswara Rao. Several attempts were made to stop my car, at least at seven locations, and an attack took place right in front of Lalpur Madrasa," he shared on X.

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Monday claimed that he faced repeated attacks in the Sunderbans area of South 24 Parganas district by some goons when he went to attend the Kali Puja and Deepavali festival, alleging it to be a conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP leader said his lawyer has lodged separate complaints with the concerned local police stations, sharing copies of those in a post on X.

Adhikari claimed his vehicle came under attack at Kashinagar, Kultali, Khutibazar, Raidighi, Nabadokan and Krishnachandrapur within the Sunderban police district area on Sunday, despite prior information to the SP of the Sunderban Police District of his scheduled visit. The details of my itinerary were given to the Sunderban Police District to ensure no untoward incident occurs," he said, alleging that the police "failed" to perform their duty.

He termed it a "conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress", saying illegal migrants from Bangladesh were being instigated to perpetrate attacks on the opposition political party. "Actually, these people, who are mainly illegal infiltrators, are wary of their fate due to the SIR process, so they are venting out their anger. This region is adjacent to Bangladesh, and this proximity has allowed them to settle down here with the help of the infiltrator-friendly TMC Eco system," his post read.

Maintaining that the Calcutta High Court had earlier instructed the West Bengal government to ensure his security, the Adhikari said such directives have been flouted."Can't a Hindu participate in any religious event in the State of West Bengal freely, without facing obstructions from the radicals? They can't intimidate me. I will be back during Jagadhatri Puja as well," he said.

"This is the reason why you, who are the original residents of this district, are not able to practice your religion and cultural events properly. Those who have money are being forced to sell their land and move to Sonarpur, Baruipur and Kolkata. In fact, the way the number of Hindus is decreasing in Bangladesh, Hindus are on the verge of disappearing," Adhikari added.