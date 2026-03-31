ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Opposition Leader Adhikari's Assets Dip In Five Years, Shows Affidavit

A file photo of Suvendu Ahikari on his way to file nominations for the assembly polls from Nandigram on Monday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also seen. ( PTI )

Nandigram: The assets of Suvendu Adhikari, the Opposition leader in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, have dropped over five years, shows affidavit submitted to the returning officer for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Adhikari filed his nomination from Nandigram on Monday, strictly adhering to the regulations set by the Election Commission. He will also be contesting from the Bhabanipur constituency against the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

As per figures provided by him, his total assets amounted to Rs 90.06 lakh. However, his current affidavit indicates that his total assets — comprising both movable and immovable properties — stand at Rs 85.87 lakh — a drop of Rs 4.18 lakh.

The detailed breakdown of his income reveals that for the financial year 2024-25, Adhikari filed income tax returns amounting to Rs 17.38 lakh. He had filed income tax returns of Rs 10.37 lakh in the 2023-24 financial year, Rs 8.78 lakh in 2022-23, and Rs 8.08 lakh for the 2021-22 financial year.