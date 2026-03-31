Bengal Opposition Leader Adhikari's Assets Dip In Five Years, Shows Affidavit
The BJP leader has submitted a net asset of Rs 85.87 lakh against Rs 90.06 lakh provided in the last assembly elections, writes Surajit Dutta.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Nandigram: The assets of Suvendu Adhikari, the Opposition leader in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, have dropped over five years, shows affidavit submitted to the returning officer for the 2021 Assembly elections.
Adhikari filed his nomination from Nandigram on Monday, strictly adhering to the regulations set by the Election Commission. He will also be contesting from the Bhabanipur constituency against the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.
As per figures provided by him, his total assets amounted to Rs 90.06 lakh. However, his current affidavit indicates that his total assets — comprising both movable and immovable properties — stand at Rs 85.87 lakh — a drop of Rs 4.18 lakh.
The detailed breakdown of his income reveals that for the financial year 2024-25, Adhikari filed income tax returns amounting to Rs 17.38 lakh. He had filed income tax returns of Rs 10.37 lakh in the 2023-24 financial year, Rs 8.78 lakh in 2022-23, and Rs 8.08 lakh for the 2021-22 financial year.
He currently holds a cash balance of merely Rs 12,000 and does not own a personal vehicle, nor does he possess any gold jewellery. However, he does maintain multiple bank accounts, post office savings schemes, and Kisan Vikas Patras. His total investments and accumulated savings amount to Rs 24.57 lakh, shows the affidavit.
Adhikari has land holdings in Egra and Nandigram. Of the 2.46 acres of agricultural land owned by him, one plot is valued at Rs 1.05 lakh, while the other is valued at Rs 8 lakh. He also has a 450-square-foot flat in the Manisha Apartments complex in Parbatipur of Tamluk in Purba Medinipur, and another 1,152-square-foot flat in the Nivedita Abasan complex in the Kumarpur Mouza.
Additionally, he owns a residential building spanning 4,500 square feet in Karkuli. In all, the estimated current value of his immovable assets stands at Rs 61,30 lakh and his total net worth amounts to Rs 85.87 lakh.
Adhikari has stated in the affidavit that he has a Master's degree from Rabindra Bharati University in 2011. However, the most sensational aspect of his affidavit is the list of pending legal cases filed against him. Approximately 19 to 20 pages of the affidavit are dedicated solely to detailing the numerous cases lodged against him across various police stations throughout the state.
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