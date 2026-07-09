ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Municipal Jobs Scam: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Sujit Bose

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against former West Bengal fire minister and Trinamool leader Sujit Bose in the alleged municipal recruitment corruption case.

ED sources said not only Bose, but his son Samudra Bose, their two companies and former DLP director Jyotishman Chatterjee have been named in the charge sheet.

The probe agency claimed that an average of Rs six lakh was extorted from around 340 candidates with the promise of securing them jobs, and 284 got jobs illegally. While Bose has been accused of embezzling around Rs 20 crore, the ED claimed financial irregularities of about Rs 250 crore in the recruitment process of all municipalities.

Bose was under the ED scanner for a long time and was summoned for the first time on April 6. However, he skipped the appearance, saying he was busy campaigning for the assembly elections. When the agency summoned him again, he approached the Calcutta High Court, showing electioneering, which exempted him from attendance.