Bengal Monk Lists Mystic Ramakrishna Dev, His Spiritual Consort Sarada Devi As Parents In Voter Form, Faces EC Hearing

Siliguri: A monk of Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashram in West Bengal’s Siliguri found himself in trouble after he mentioned Ramakrishna Dev, the 19th-century mystic and as his father and his spiritual consort, Sarada Devi as his mother in his voter registration form.

Consequently, he had to appear before the Election Commission for a hearing in Siliguri on Tuesday. The relevant polling booth is number 27, which falls under the Siliguri assembly constituency. According to administrative sources, Swami Raghavananda Puri, who has been living at the Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashram in the city for over two decades, had listed the spiritual couple as his parents in his enumeration form.

As a result, he was summoned for the voter registration hearing. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to the sub-divisional officer's office with a disciple. He carried documents such as his PAN card, Aadhaar card, and passport. All his documents mention Ramakrishna Dev and Sarada Devi as his parents.

After the hearing, Swami Raghavananda Puri said, "I have submitted all the documents to the Election Commission. Now, if they want to include my name in the voter list, then it’s fine. If not, there is nothing I can do."