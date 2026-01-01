Bengal Monk Lists Mystic Ramakrishna Dev, His Spiritual Consort Sarada Devi As Parents In Voter Form, Faces EC Hearing
After the hearing, Swami Raghavananda Puri said he has submitted all the documents to the Election Commission.
Siliguri: A monk of Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashram in West Bengal’s Siliguri found himself in trouble after he mentioned Ramakrishna Dev, the 19th-century mystic and as his father and his spiritual consort, Sarada Devi as his mother in his voter registration form.
Consequently, he had to appear before the Election Commission for a hearing in Siliguri on Tuesday. The relevant polling booth is number 27, which falls under the Siliguri assembly constituency. According to administrative sources, Swami Raghavananda Puri, who has been living at the Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashram in the city for over two decades, had listed the spiritual couple as his parents in his enumeration form.
As a result, he was summoned for the voter registration hearing. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to the sub-divisional officer's office with a disciple. He carried documents such as his PAN card, Aadhaar card, and passport. All his documents mention Ramakrishna Dev and Sarada Devi as his parents.
After the hearing, Swami Raghavananda Puri said, "I have submitted all the documents to the Election Commission. Now, if they want to include my name in the voter list, then it’s fine. If not, there is nothing I can do."
His disciple, Vedabrata Dutta, said, "After renouncing worldly life, he performed the Viraja Homa ritual and took monastic vows. He performed his own funeral rites. After that, he adopted the name Swami Raghavananda Puri and considers Ramakrishna Dev as his father and Sarada Devi as his mother. He has been here since 2002 and has voted here four times. The commission has harassed him by summoning him for a hearing. This is unacceptable."
The BLO of the concerned booth, Manisha Goswami, said, "The monk did not mention the information from 2002 in the enumeration form. That is why his name was not mapped. However, he was born in 1981. He has shown one of the 13 documents specified by the commission. We hope his problem will be resolved."
Trinamool leader Bedabrata said, "The central government has insulted Bengal's great thinkers, revolutionaries, the country's national song Vande Mataram, and it's creator Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Now, the BJP's puppets don't even recognise Ramakrishna and Sarada Maa. Therefore, they have insulted the monk by summoning him for a hearing. We condemn them for this. This clearly shows that even though they utter words of religion and Sanatana Dharma, the saffron party is practically against Hindu monks."
However, the BJP MLA from Matigara-Naxalbari, Anandamoy Barman, said, "The BJP has no connection with the Election Commission. As their downfall is imminent, the Trinamool is finding fault with the BJP. The commission has summoned the monk for a hearing according to the law. "