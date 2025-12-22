ETV Bharat / state

Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir Floats New Party Days After Laying Foundation For Babri-Style Mosque

Beldanga: West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday floated a new outfit, Janata Unnayan Party, days after he was suspended by the TMC for laying the foundation stone for a Babri-style mosque in Murshidabad district. Addressing a public meeting in Beladanga, Kabir named eight candidates that his new party will field in the 2026 assembly elections in the state. Kabir, the MLA of Bharatpur, said he would contest the assembly polls from two seats, Rejinagar and Beldanga in Murshidabad.

"We can only tell you later how many seats we will be finally contesting," he told the gathering. Kabir said his mission is to oust Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power in the assembly polls, which will be due in less than six months.

"Mamata Banerjee is no longer the same person I knew. She is beyond the reach of the common man," he alleged. The BJP alleged Kabir was working to help the TMC return to power.

"Kabir will not be a factor in the next assembly polls. He will face the drubbing of the electorate along with his old friend TMC, with which he is still in touch in a clandestine manner. Both Kabir and his new party will be rejected by the people of Bengal," state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya claimed.

He claimed Kabir was attempting to split "BJP votes" in the assembly polls. "In the wake of the situation in Bangladesh, people of Bengal will thwart Kabir's attempts and elect a strong nationalist force like the BJP, only which can defeat fundamentalists," he claimed.