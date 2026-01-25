ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Minister Shashi Panja Receives SIR Notice

West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja addresses a protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali migrant workers and deprivation of the Bengali language, in Kolkata on Friday, September 5, 2025. ( IANS )

Kolkata: West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader S Shashi Panja on Sunday said she has received a hearing notice under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and alleged that the exercise was being carried out "in haste and without adequate preparation".

Panja, the minister for women and child development, also claimed that her name was figured on the voters' list in 2002 when the last SIR was conducted in the state, and asserted that the notice was served as she was marked "unmapped".

"My name was on the 2002 voter list. I have submitted all documents during the SIR process, yet my name is showing as unmapped. This is certainly not my fault. This (the notice) was my reward," she said. The minister has been asked to appear for a SIR hearing on Sunday afternoon, sources said.