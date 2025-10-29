ETV Bharat / state

As SIR Kicks Off, Bengal Man Ends Life 'Fearing NRC'; Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP For 'Politics Of Division'

Kolkata: A 57-year-old man from Mahajyoti Nagar under Panihati Municipality in West Bengal allegedly died by suicide at his house on Tuesday "out of fear" of National Register of Citizens (NRC), on the very day the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list began across the state as per Election Commission's instructions. The victim has been identified as Pradeep Kar.

Receiving information, Khardah Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. According to police sources, a diary was found next to the body in which Pradeep allegedly blamed NRC for his death. Police have confiscated the diary and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to police and local sources, Pradeep Kar, who ran a bedsheet shop, was unmarried and lived with his brother and sister-in-law. His family members claimed that Pradeep was under stress for the last few days amid ongoing discussions over NRC. They alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step due to fear of NRC.

In the diary recovered by police, various things related to NRC is written. At the very bottom, it mentions, "NRC is responsible for my death," and the same was corroborated by neighbour Joydeep Bhowmik. "When he (Pradeep) did not respond, the family broke open the door and found him hanging. During search, police found a diary lying next to him. In that, various things about NRC were written. At the bottom, it is written in large letters that 'NRC is responsible for my death'. He used to discuss NRC most often, wondering what would happen. That fear pushed him to take this step," Bhowmik said.

Following an on-spot investigation, Barrackpore Police Commissioner Muralidhar Sharma said a thorough probe is underway to verify the claims being made. "Preliminary findings suggest he was under stress for a few days due to ongoing discussions about the NRC. We came to know about this after talking to his family. They said he was upset after SIR was announced on Monday. Seeing this, the family members thought that he might be unwell. Later, when he did not respond, his sister-in-law became suspicious. After they broke open the door, he was found hanging. A note was also recovered," the Commissioner said.

Mamata Calls It "BJP's Venomous Propaganda"

Meanwhile, the incident has created a stir in the political corridors, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly tormenting innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes. "Fifty seven-year-old Pradeep Kar from Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, 'NRC is responsible for my death'. What greater indictment can there be of the BJP's politics of fear and division?" she stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.