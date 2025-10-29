As SIR Kicks Off, Bengal Man Ends Life 'Fearing NRC'; Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP For 'Politics Of Division'
"There's NO NRC anywhere in the country. Mamata Banerjee is lying and deliberately spreading panic to stoke fear among people for political gain," retorts BJP.
Kolkata: A 57-year-old man from Mahajyoti Nagar under Panihati Municipality in West Bengal allegedly died by suicide at his house on Tuesday "out of fear" of National Register of Citizens (NRC), on the very day the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list began across the state as per Election Commission's instructions. The victim has been identified as Pradeep Kar.
Receiving information, Khardah Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. According to police sources, a diary was found next to the body in which Pradeep allegedly blamed NRC for his death. Police have confiscated the diary and sent the body for post-mortem.
According to police and local sources, Pradeep Kar, who ran a bedsheet shop, was unmarried and lived with his brother and sister-in-law. His family members claimed that Pradeep was under stress for the last few days amid ongoing discussions over NRC. They alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step due to fear of NRC.
In the diary recovered by police, various things related to NRC is written. At the very bottom, it mentions, "NRC is responsible for my death," and the same was corroborated by neighbour Joydeep Bhowmik. "When he (Pradeep) did not respond, the family broke open the door and found him hanging. During search, police found a diary lying next to him. In that, various things about NRC were written. At the bottom, it is written in large letters that 'NRC is responsible for my death'. He used to discuss NRC most often, wondering what would happen. That fear pushed him to take this step," Bhowmik said.
Following an on-spot investigation, Barrackpore Police Commissioner Muralidhar Sharma said a thorough probe is underway to verify the claims being made. "Preliminary findings suggest he was under stress for a few days due to ongoing discussions about the NRC. We came to know about this after talking to his family. They said he was upset after SIR was announced on Monday. Seeing this, the family members thought that he might be unwell. Later, when he did not respond, his sister-in-law became suspicious. After they broke open the door, he was found hanging. A note was also recovered," the Commissioner said.
Mamata Calls It "BJP's Venomous Propaganda"
Meanwhile, the incident has created a stir in the political corridors, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly tormenting innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes. "Fifty seven-year-old Pradeep Kar from Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, 'NRC is responsible for my death'. What greater indictment can there be of the BJP's politics of fear and division?" she stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
57-year-old Pradeep Kar from 4 Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, “NRC is responsible for my death.” What greater indictment can there be of the BJP’s politics of fear and division?— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 28, 2025
Calling Pradeep's death an outcome of "BJP's venomous propaganda", Banerjee said, "It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes. They have turned constitutional democracy into a draconian law-regime, where people are made to doubt their own right to exist. This tragic death is the direct consequence of BJP’s venomous propaganda. Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared FOREIGNERS."
The Chief Minister mentioned in her post that Bengal will never allow NRC. "I demand that the Central Government stop this heartless game once and for all. Bengal will never allow NRC, and never allow anyone to strip our people of their dignity or belonging. Our soil belongs to Maa, Mati, Manush, not to those who thrive on hate. Let the Delhi Zamindars hear this loud and clear: Bengal will resist, Bengal will protect and Bengal will prevail," she said.
After the news spread, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh, local municipality chairman Somnath De and several other leaders went to the victim's house in the afternoon to meet his family. Speaking to media, Bhattacharya said, "Mamata Banerjee has already assured there is nothing to fear. We will not allow anyone to create panic in the name of NRC. All legitimate citizens are on the voters' list and have voting rights. The Chief Minister has always stood against injustice and will continue to do so."
BJP Slams Mamata For 'Fear-Mongering'
On the other hand, BJP leader Amit Malviya hit back at Mamata Banerjee for "fear-mongering", and said the death of Pradeep Kar must be thoroughly investigated. "The tragic death of Pradeep Kar must be investigated thoroughly. The cause of suicide can and must be determined only by the law and investigating agencies, not through political rhetoric," he said.
He also clarified that there is no NRC anywhere in the country. "Let's also get the facts right. There is NO NRC anywhere in the country. Mamata Banerjee is lying and deliberately spreading panic to stoke fear among people for political gain. It was the TMC, not the BJP, that weaponised fear, exploiting the anxieties of poor Hindu refugees who fled religious persecution and sought shelter in India. The same fear was used to loot, assault, and suppress voices, as seen in Sandeshkhali and during the riots in Malda and Murshidabad," Malviya stated.
The tragic death of Pradeep Kar must be investigated thoroughly — the cause of suicide can and must be determined only by the law and investigating agencies, not through political rhetoric.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 28, 2025
He further criticised saying the Bengal Chief Minister is resorting to lies knowing well that SIR will "expose the rot" in her administration. "Mamata Banerjee knows that a proper Special Investigation Report will expose the rot in her administration and mark the beginning of her political downfall. The SIR will also ensure that illegal infiltrators, who double up as TMC's votebank, are IDENTIFIED and DELETED from the voter list. That's why she's resorting to lies and theatrics once again. Truth and accountability will prevail, not fearmongering," he said.
