Bengal Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Six-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan

Udaipur: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Gogunda police station area of the Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said. The accused has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Kalu, a resident of Malda, West Bengal, was known to the girl’s father. “The accused took the child away on the pretext of buying chocolates and biscuits before assaulting her in a secluded area,” police said, citing the complaint.

Gogunda Police Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Singh said the accused threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident. “When the distressed child returned home, her family immediately informed the police,” he said.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Chhagan Rajpurohit, leads the investigation alongside the SHO. “The initial investigation confirmed the victim knew the accused and was comfortable going with him,” SHO Singh said.

Police said the victim’s father and the accused both worked as labourers at the same location, which was how they became acquainted. “We also found some objectionable pornographic videos on the suspect’s mobile phone, and he had become mentally disturbed from watching them,” Singh said.