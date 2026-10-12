ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Makes Single-Day Record In Stone Revenue Collection In Birbhum: Suvendu Adhikari

New Town: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that Birbhum district administration has achieved a single-day record of collecting Rs 3.44 crore in revenue from stone Duplicate Carbon Receipts (DCR) on the first day of Navratri.

Adhikari said that the stone quarry revenues under the current administration has surpassed previous benchmarks. During the previous government's tenure, only Rs 3.28 crore was collected in this sector in October 2025, while this year, Rs 32.17 crore has been collected in the first 11 days of October.

Announcing the achievements on his X handle, Adhikari said, "I am optimistic that this time we will surpass the target of collecting Rs 100 crore per month from stone revenue. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Birbhum district administration and the Land Office for this success in preventing revenue evasion and increasing the government's treasury income. Transparent administration and discipline in revenue collection—this is our commitment".

Earlier on October 1 at a press conference in Nabanna, Adhikari had claimed that West Bengal was deprived of Rs 15,000 crore in revenue from stone units in Birbhum in the last 15 years as the amount had allegedly been siphoned off during the TMC regime.

Highlighting his government's achievements and future plans, Adhikari criticised the previous Trinamool Congress government over revenue collection, police infrastructure, and recruitment while inaugurating a hotel in New Town.

Adhikari said an initiative is underway to recruit 11,000 young men and women into the state police force before Durga Puja, asserting there would not be any political interference in the recruitment process.

"As Chief Minister, my only wish is to personally hand over appointment letters to my deserving brothers and sisters," he said.

According to the CM, a target has been set to recruit one lakh people in the state within one year of oath-taking on May 9, 2026. He explained that the initiative to issue 11,000 appointment letters before Durga Puja will mark the beginning of that initiative.