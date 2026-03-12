ETV Bharat / state

'Bengal Loves Those Who Love Bengal': CM Banerjee Welcomes Ravi As New Governor

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the newly-appointed Governor RN Ravi at the swearing-in ceremony and said subtly yet clearly that Bengal loves those who love Bengal.

Banerjee met Ravi and his wife during a courtesy interaction, where she highlighted the unique culture of Bengal and its people. "Bengal respects people of every language and community. Everyone lives together here in harmony," she said.

Political observers say the CM's seemingly welcoming statement carries deeper political undertones. In the past, there have been several instances of friction between the state government and Governors. With the remark on the very first day of the new Governor in his office, the Chief Minister may have signalled that mutual respect for the sentiments and interests of the people of Bengal is essential for maintaining a healthy relationship between the state government and Lok Bhawan.

Rather than engaging in any controversy, Ravi chose a courteous response. Echoing Banerjee's remarks, he praised Bengal's glorious history and cultural legacy. "Bengal is indeed the intellectual and cultural capital of the country," he said with a smile. His response suggested that he, too, intends to maintain coordination with the state government rather than step into confrontation from the outset.

The oath-taking ceremony started at 11.30 am at Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) in Kolkata, administered by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul in the presence of Banerjee, Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and Left Front chairman Biman Bose, among others.