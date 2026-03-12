'Bengal Loves Those Who Love Bengal': CM Banerjee Welcomes Ravi As New Governor
Political observers say the seemingly welcoming statement carries deeper political undertones as there have been several instances of friction between the government and Lok Bhawan.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the newly-appointed Governor RN Ravi at the swearing-in ceremony and said subtly yet clearly that Bengal loves those who love Bengal.
Banerjee met Ravi and his wife during a courtesy interaction, where she highlighted the unique culture of Bengal and its people. "Bengal respects people of every language and community. Everyone lives together here in harmony," she said.
Political observers say the CM's seemingly welcoming statement carries deeper political undertones. In the past, there have been several instances of friction between the state government and Governors. With the remark on the very first day of the new Governor in his office, the Chief Minister may have signalled that mutual respect for the sentiments and interests of the people of Bengal is essential for maintaining a healthy relationship between the state government and Lok Bhawan.
Rather than engaging in any controversy, Ravi chose a courteous response. Echoing Banerjee's remarks, he praised Bengal's glorious history and cultural legacy. "Bengal is indeed the intellectual and cultural capital of the country," he said with a smile. His response suggested that he, too, intends to maintain coordination with the state government rather than step into confrontation from the outset.
The oath-taking ceremony started at 11.30 am at Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) in Kolkata, administered by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul in the presence of Banerjee, Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and Left Front chairman Biman Bose, among others.
However, to the surprise of many, the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was not present on the occasion despite being invited. Ravi succeeds CV Ananda Bose, who suddenly resigned from that chair on the evening of March 5, when Ravi's name was announced as his successor.
Ravi arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, and Bose left the city for his hometown in Kerala on the same evening. Before leaving the state, Bose posted an emotional "Open Letter" for the people of Bengal on the Lok Bhavan's social media handle, saying his emotional attachment to Bengal and the people of the state will continue forever.
Ravi was the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Before that, he served as the Governor of Meghalaya and Nagaland. He had worked with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
Ravi is the second supercop to be sworn in as West Bengal Governor in the last 15 years. Before the crucial 2011 Assembly elections, which marked the end of the 34-year-long Left Front regime and the beginning of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress command, former IB chief and NSA, MK Narayanan, was sworn in as the Governor.
It could be just a matter of coincidence, but the appointment of Ravi as the new Governor is also happening when the state is heading for another crucial Assembly elections later this year.
Also Read